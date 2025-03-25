  • home icon
"No rest for the GOAT": Fever fans in stitches after Caitlin Clark's "Morning Routine" goes viral on social media

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 25, 2025
Indiana Fever fans were in splits when Caitlin Clark's "morning routine" was revealed by the team's social media on X (formerly Twitter). The clip has gone viral on social media and includes snippets of the former ROTY starting her day at 4:53 AM following her game-day activities — all of which were in the AM, much to fan's delight.

Quite simply, the edit was to show Clark's success and how it has changed the league from last season. The fans though, played along and there were laughs all around.

"Caitlin Clark is always busy. No rest for the GOAT!"
Another fan had some kudos for the post:

"This might be your best post yet"

One of it believed it was a new routine for all Clark fans from now on:

"gonna make this my new routine"

A fan echoed the same sentiment:

"Whatever the GOAT does I do"

The comical roast continued:

"She didn’t have a Saratoga Water tho"

Clark's offseason has been busy, but the Fever superstar has already looked like she's putting in the work for the 2025 season. With some time left before the action resumes, Fever and 'CC' appear to be having some much-needed fun.

Caitlin Clark confesses her must-win anxiety to David Letterman: "I was just trying to beat everybody"

Caitlin Clark spoke about her win-at-all-costs attitude that transcended well outside of the sport. In her recent appearance on Netflix's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman', the Fever superstar shared her anxiety about wanting to keep winning.

"When we trick-or-treated in Des Moines, I would be so sweaty under my costume because I was in a dead sprint from house to house, I had to have the most candy. That's how I operated."

She further added:

"My mom would get pissed at my dad because it's like, 'Why did you lose our daughter? Why is she running through the neighborhood by herself? But I was just trying to beat everybody."

The competitive instinct was seen in her game as well as he took Indiana to the playoffs in her maiden WNBA season. It remains to be seen if Clark can up her game in her second year.

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
