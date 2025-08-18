"No sense risking injury at this point": WNBA fans react as massive Angel Reese injury update emerges amid Sky's four-game skid

Angel Reese has missed the last seven games for the Chicago Sky due to a back injury. On Sunday, a massive update emerged as Reese resumed basketball activities and appeared to ramp up her rehabilitation, aiming to return to action before the regular season concludes.In a couple of videos that surfaced on social media, the former LSU standout looked in high spirits while sharing the court with her teammates during practice. Although she was a non-participant in contact drills, it became clear that the two-time All-Star is moving in the right direction.Social media quickly buzzed after the videos showed Reese working on her craft at Chicago’s training facility. Several fans, however, opined that the star forward should sit out the remainder of the season to allow more time for her injury to heal, especially since the franchise is all but eliminated from the playoff race.&quot;Just save her for next year. No sense risking injury at this point. The season is a wash. Fire Jeff Pagliocca!&quot; a fan said.Sir Duke @CoachSDukeLINKJust save her for next year. No sense risking injury at this point. The season is a wash. Fire Jeff Pagliocca!Said another: noni @choklet1LINKLooks like the back brace is still on though. Probably precautionary. Glad to see her back at practice though.A fan commented: lena ★ @reeseluuvrLINKi missed her so much🥹Commented another: Anthonygreen_32 @anthonygreentonLINKHopefully this will bring her back one day at a timeA fan wrote: Tyriq @tyriq1998___LINKHopefully she stay out the entire season. It's no point. The season is over.Wrote another: HS Unnie @realityloveiLINKDemon almost home!🥹🥹💃🏾Tyler Marsh offers latest Angel Reese injury updateChicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh offered the latest injury update on Angel Reese after the team concluded its practice session on Sunday. While Marsh didn’t reveal a timeline for the star forward’s return, he affirmed that she is moving in the right direction.&quot;Het energy today was infectious,&quot; Marsh said. &quot;The fighting spirit that she has and plays with is something that she exudes off the court as well and that has a huge effect on our team. Our team is excited to get her back... Her health is the most important thing and we never want to rush anything that isn't there.&quot;The Sky are scheduled to lock horns against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Reese will not suit up for that game as Chicago looks to end its four-game losing streak without their superstar on the court.