No sign of Caitlin Clark as Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson lead WNBA best player vote by peers

Even though Caitlin Clark has helped push the WNBA into the mainstream, the reception from her peers hasn't exactly been welcoming. As the Indiana Fever star continues to navigate her second year in the league, she was once again slighted by her peers.

Clark burst on the scene in historic fashion last year, breaking numerous records while capturing All-Star, All-WNBA and Rookie of the Year honors. Many fans and analysts have been ready to crown her the face of the league, but her opponents continue to try to halt her meteoric rise.

On Monday morning, the people at The Athletic put out the latest installment of their anonymous WNBA player poll. It featured a pair of questions, with one being who is the best player in the league today. Despite being an impactful all-around talent, Caitlin Clark did not appear on the list. Napheesa Collier led the charge with 17 votes, followed by A'ja Wilson (15 votes) and Breanna Stewart (two votes).

Collier being the top vote-getter isn't a surprising result, as she remains the frontrunner for MVP this season. As for Wilson, the three-time MVP is also among the league's top superstars.

Based on these results, it's clear Clark still has a ways to go to win over her counterparts across the league.

Caitlin Clark also slighted in 2025 WNBA All-Star voting

This is not the first time that Caitlin Clark has been slighted by opposing players. For a clear image of the disparity when it comes to her perception in the WNBA, look no further than this year's All-Star voting results.

Though she's missed a good bit of time due to injury, Clark managed to secure her second straight All-Star nomination. She did so in historic fashion, once again setting a league record with fan voting. The Indiana Fever guard received the most votes from fans with close to 1.3 million. Napheesa Collier finished second with over 1.1 million votes.

While Caitlin Clark made history with fan voting, player voting was a completely different story. Her peers ended up choosing her as the ninth-best guard in the league right now. Clark's backcourt mate, Kelsey Mitchell, was among those to finish above her in player voting.

Even though the players voted her so low, Clark will still be a captain in this year's All-Star Game. She and Colliers have already chosen their teams, and the two sides will square off this weekend.

