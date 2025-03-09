"No tampering. My client is not going to Toronto": Fans react as Caitlin Clark receives dinner invite from Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

In a previous interview, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark picked tennis legend Serena Williams when asked which celebrity she would like to have dinner with. Reacting to her answer, Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that Clark has an open invitation to their home.

"C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!" Ohanian tweeted on Saturday.

WNBA fans took to the platform to share their reactions to Ohanian's open invitation to Clark:

"Okay but she's Indiana's princess. No tampering. My client is not going to Toronto 😂" a fan tweeted.

"Ohhhh dream dinner to be a part of!!" a fan tweeted.

"This is the content I needed on International Women’s Day!!" a fan tweeted.

"Wow!! Would love to be a fly on the wall - the open invitation is the coolest thing," a fan tweeted.

"🥹🥹 make it happen. Two goats," a fan tweeted.

"Lol—woulda been better if Serena actually extended the invite lol, Caitlin didn’t say Serena AND Alexis 😂😂😂" a fan tweeted.

This comes not long after Serena Williams acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA's first-ever Canadian franchise, the Toronto Tempo, which was announced by the league on Monday. The team is set to make their debut in the 2026 season.

Caitlin Clark previously sent shoutout to Serena Williams while reacting to making ESPYs history

Serena Williams hosted the 2024 ESPYs, which saw Caitlin Clark make history by becoming the first female athlete to win the Best Record-Breaking Performance award. Williams announced Clark's nominations while the WNBA Rookie of the Year was unable to attend the event due to commitments with the Indiana Fever.

During a pre-game conference on July 13, Caitlin Clark gave a shout out to Williams as she shared her reaction to winning the award. When asked about what it means to be the first woman to win the award, Clark expressed surprise as to how the tennis legend did not beat her to it.

“I didn’t know that until my little brother sent it to me this morning. I think it’s super cool, I think it probably shouldn’t have been the first woman to ever win that award in my eyes just because I grew up supporting so many different female athletes that I idolized and I loved and the amount of records that I’ve saw people break like to me, how did Serena Williams never win that award. Like that’s crazy,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark and Serena Williams have had other interactions as well, and with Williams investing in a WNBA team, more such moments between the star duo can be anticipated.

