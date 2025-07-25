“No more tres leches”: Fans react as Indiana Fever sign Aussie forward Chloe Bibby to 7-day contract

The Indiana Fever have signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day contract, the team announced on Friday. Bibby was previously rostered on the Golden State Valkyries this season and made five appearances for the team, recording 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds.She brings a wealth of overseas experience to Indiana, having recently won the gold medal with Australia at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia World Cup.Fans reacted to the news on X, with some joking that Bibby’s arrival marks the end of the Fever’s ‘tres leches’ trio of Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull.“No more tres leches 😭 bahahaha jk jk a good pick up!” One fan said.Another fan said:Denbee @Denbee_25LINKFrom Tres Leches to Quattro FormaggiSaid another fan:Matita Swiatek @MABPMHLINKI won't say anything until I see her play so good luck ChloeSome fans continued to make 'tres leches' jokes, while others appreciated the new signing. One fan said:Props bet @props1720LINKFrom Tres Leches to Four Loko’sA fan commented:Cam @CamDub1LINKShe's fast for a big and can shoot. I like this signing.A fan opined:crowe @crowedazzleLINKThe FO actually making moves? never thought I'd see the day😭At 6 feet, Chloe Bibby brings some much-needed height to the Fever lineup. She is also solid from beyond the arc and will help space the floor. Bibby shot 42.1% from beyond the arc through five games with the Valkyries.