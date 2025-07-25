  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • “No more tres leches”: Fans react as Indiana Fever sign Aussie forward Chloe Bibby to 7-day contract

“No more tres leches”: Fans react as Indiana Fever sign Aussie forward Chloe Bibby to 7-day contract

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 25, 2025 15:03 GMT
Fans react as Indiana Fever sign Aussie forward Chloe Bibby to 7-day contract
Fans react as Indiana Fever sign Aussie forward Chloe Bibby to 7-day contract (Credits: Getty and Imagn)

The Indiana Fever have signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day contract, the team announced on Friday. Bibby was previously rostered on the Golden State Valkyries this season and made five appearances for the team, recording 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Ad

She brings a wealth of overseas experience to Indiana, having recently won the gold medal with Australia at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia World Cup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the news on X, with some joking that Bibby’s arrival marks the end of the Fever’s ‘tres leches’ trio of Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull.

“No more tres leches 😭 bahahaha jk jk a good pick up!” One fan said.

Another fan said:

Ad

Said another fan:

Ad

Some fans continued to make 'tres leches' jokes, while others appreciated the new signing. One fan said:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

A fan opined:

At 6 feet, Chloe Bibby brings some much-needed height to the Fever lineup. She is also solid from beyond the arc and will help space the floor. Bibby shot 42.1% from beyond the arc through five games with the Valkyries.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications