"Nobody flops like Paige Bueckers": Caitlin Clark fans ridicule Wings star and refs after major free-throw disparity 

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings faced off against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Friday, where the Fever took down the Wings, 88-78. While Clark missed the game due to a right groin injury, Bueckers showed up, impressing with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Wings in the loss.

Bueckers attacked the paint, attempting just one 3-point shot while shooting 8-for-8 from the free throw line, which caused a stir on social media among Clark and Fever fans.

On X/Twitter, fans lambasted Bueckers’ perceived free-throw merchant tendencies, calling her out for "flopping" and deliberately fishing for fouls in the game against the Fever.

CCFC- @sohali2012 LINK Nobody flops like Paige Bueckers. She has A’ja whistle. Many points at FT line. Crazy work by the W.

Bigdogdiggler @bigdogdiggler LINK She does seem to flop all the time. Like a gust of wind comes through and she's on the floor

. @Bricheese32 LINK People think CC is on the floor a lot. lol Paige is just as much

Meanwhile, others believed it was to fit a narrative around the league, as Bueckers is expected to win this season’s Rookie of the Year award.

IfICanDream2025 🅰️ @Puffery69 LINK They want her to be ROTY

Brian LaFrazia @BrianCPT LINK They want her so badly to be CC. But she’s not as talented, not as driven, and not nearly as popular. But she has kissed all sorts of ass over the years being buddies with everybody, she gets all the special treatment.

PhillyforLife @PhillyTeslaDad LINK They need the one who fits their narrative to be the star. No straight super stars allowed! Get with the program

Bueckers is averaging 4.0 attempts per game at the free-throw line while putting up 18.3 points, along with 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In just her rookie season, she has been the team’s leading scorer and assists leader, becoming an All-Star last month.

However, the Wings have struggled to rack up wins this year, winning just eight of their 29 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Clark has only played 13 games this season, but when she plays, she is brilliant with the Fever. The sophomore guard averages 16.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 8.8 apg and 1.6 spg this season.

While the Wings (8-21) are at the bottom of the WNBA standings, the Fever has been slowly rising, as they occupy the fifth seed with a 16-12 record.

Paige Bueckers wants to find balance in her game

Bueckers has shown that she is a three-level scorer in just her one season in the league. However, she wants to find that balance in all her scoring attributes.

Talking to Clutchpoints' Joey Mistretta, Bueckers believed she can hit a balance in her midrange, three-pointer, and attacking game.

“I want to avoid over-penetration, but I feel like I can get to the paint, to the rim a little bit more, get to the free-throw line a little bit more, draw a little bit more contact,” Bueckers said before emphasizing the importance of midrange in her game.

“I’ve always loved my mid-range jumpshot. …That won’t ever change," she added.

Paige Bueckers is expected to continue evolving as her young career progresses with the Wings.

