"Nobody was this vocal when Swoopes slandering Caitlin Clark": Fans react over ex-NFL star's message to StudBudz amid Angel Reese-Dave Portnoy row

During All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman went viral for their 72-hour &quot;StudBudz&quot; stream, which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the weekend. The stream even caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who said that the two need a TV show.The way former NFL player-turned-analyst Ryan Clark sees things, however, the StudBudz should think twice before collaborating with Portnoy, given his previous comments regarding Angel Reese.In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark shared a clip of himself talking about the situation on &quot;The Pivot&quot; podcast, along with the caption:&quot;@CourtMWilliams &amp; Natasha have to understand their priorities &amp; their fan base. They have to be able to have a real conversation, with real respect. @stoolpresidente’s hate for Angel Reese has been well stated, &amp; reiterated.&quot;So, if he sits down they have to hold him accountable. It’s a massive opportunity, but not one without risk.&quot;Fans were quick to weigh in:Ken Swift @kenswiftLINKHow come nobody was this vocal when Swoopes was slandering Caitlin and creating division? Nobody should be calling any players a POS. It’s basketball. But Swoopes repeatedly told lies to minimize Caitlin and uplift Angel and none of yall spoke up.Lenn @lennnnnnnnnniieLINKthats the part they missing cause they think all love shown is good love. lmao but they will soon know thay when u fudd around u find outAndy froemel @froemelandyLINKThese players barely get played, and Dave Portnoy has a larger platform than any member of the WNBA media. He is offering StudBudz a deal, and he is advocating for increased player pay. He is helping to grow the league as he sees massive growth even if you don’t agree with him.Others also shared their thoughts on the potential Portnoy-StudBudz collab, as well as Ryan Clark's reaction:MVP SZN @CCtheGoat69LINKThis dude doesn’t have one clip that’s not just leeching off of someone else’s name lol, absolute scumbag who can’t make a name for himself outside a mediocre football career so he has to resort to talking about other people for clicksHobe @HobeTradesLINKStudBudz are going to be bigger than this clown. Watch. Its_Just_Basketball @Fever_Rising_LINK@Realrclark25 - I am so tired of the lazy take that it’s only Clark fans that cause division. There has been a loud minority from BOTH fan groups that have been a part of the conflict from college. You only cause more division when you try and portray its as a one sided issue.Dave Portnoy fires back at Ryan Clark following recent take on potential StudBudz collabFollowing Ryan Clark's comments on &quot;The Pivot&quot; podcast and his post about the potential Dave Portnoy-StudBudz collab on social media, the Barstool Sports founder quickly fired back with a post of his own.After previously calling out Clark on social media back in May, Portnoy wrote:&quot;Ryan Clark can’t go two days without talking about me. I shouldn’t dignify his existence because I know he’s a race baiter BUT apparently he’s mad I have opinions on a pro athlete while he’s out here attacking guys wives. Welcome to the (clown) show&quot;For their part, the StudBudz, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, indicated last week that when they have Portnoy on their stream, they plan to ask him about his previous comments regarding Angel Reese.&quot;We’re gonna ask him, ‘Why are you talking about Angel (Reese) like that?’ Because we love her bad.&quot;Of course, given Portnoy's past comments and his willingness to stand by his criticisms of Angel Reese, it'll be interesting to see how things play out.So far, there's been no word yet on when the collab may happen. However, in the meantime, Williams and Hiedeman are set to host the reigning WNBA champs in a highly anticipated rematch on Wednesday at Target Center.The game will mark the first of four that these two teams will play this season, with games set for Aug. 10 in New York, Aug. 16 in Minnesota and Aug. 19 in New York.