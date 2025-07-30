  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx
  • "Nobody was this vocal when Swoopes slandering Caitlin Clark": Fans react over ex-NFL star's message to StudBudz amid Angel Reese-Dave Portnoy row

"Nobody was this vocal when Swoopes slandering Caitlin Clark": Fans react over ex-NFL star's message to StudBudz amid Angel Reese-Dave Portnoy row

By Evan Bell
Published Jul 30, 2025 19:04 GMT
WNBA fans react to Ryan Clark
WNBA fans react to Ryan Clark's take on the StudBudz teaming up with Dave Portnoy (Image credits: Imagn)

During All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman went viral for their 72-hour "StudBudz" stream, which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the weekend. The stream even caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who said that the two need a TV show.

Ad

The way former NFL player-turned-analyst Ryan Clark sees things, however, the StudBudz should think twice before collaborating with Portnoy, given his previous comments regarding Angel Reese.

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark shared a clip of himself talking about the situation on "The Pivot" podcast, along with the caption:

"@CourtMWilliams & Natasha have to understand their priorities & their fan base. They have to be able to have a real conversation, with real respect. @stoolpresidente’s hate for Angel Reese has been well stated, & reiterated.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So, if he sits down they have to hold him accountable. It’s a massive opportunity, but not one without risk."
Ad

Fans were quick to weigh in:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts on the potential Portnoy-StudBudz collab, as well as Ryan Clark's reaction:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Dave Portnoy fires back at Ryan Clark following recent take on potential StudBudz collab

Following Ryan Clark's comments on "The Pivot" podcast and his post about the potential Dave Portnoy-StudBudz collab on social media, the Barstool Sports founder quickly fired back with a post of his own.

After previously calling out Clark on social media back in May, Portnoy wrote:

Ad
"Ryan Clark can’t go two days without talking about me. I shouldn’t dignify his existence because I know he’s a race baiter BUT apparently he’s mad I have opinions on a pro athlete while he’s out here attacking guys wives. Welcome to the (clown) show"
Ad

For their part, the StudBudz, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, indicated last week that when they have Portnoy on their stream, they plan to ask him about his previous comments regarding Angel Reese.

"We’re gonna ask him, ‘Why are you talking about Angel (Reese) like that?’ Because we love her bad."
Ad

Of course, given Portnoy's past comments and his willingness to stand by his criticisms of Angel Reese, it'll be interesting to see how things play out.

So far, there's been no word yet on when the collab may happen. However, in the meantime, Williams and Hiedeman are set to host the reigning WNBA champs in a highly anticipated rematch on Wednesday at Target Center.

The game will mark the first of four that these two teams will play this season, with games set for Aug. 10 in New York, Aug. 16 in Minnesota and Aug. 19 in New York.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications