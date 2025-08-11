"Nobody wanna join this damn clown circus": Playmaking-deprived Sky fans in shambles after Caitlin Clark's Fever acquire another point guard

With point guards dropping across the WNBA, the Indiana Fever signed guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract on Sunday, filling a backcourt void after a rash of recent injuries.The Fever earned the hardship roster slot due to season-ending injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Colson suffered a torn left ACL, while McDonald fractured a bone in her right foot.Sims’ move to Indiana left rival Chicago Sky fans stunned that their team still hasn’t resolved its point guard problems. The Sky rank fourth-worst in assists per game and commit a league-high 16.8 turnovers per game, major factors in their 8-23 record, one of the poorest in the league.Some Sky supporters voiced frustration and resignation over the team’s ongoing backcourt struggles.“Just sell the entire Chicago Sky organization. It couldn’t be anymore unserious.. to not even attempt to sign Odyssey Sims was malpractice. They don’t want to win, I’ve seen enough,” one fan said.“Even if they tried, nobody wanna join this damn clown circus 😭,” another replied.“Honestly, they may have reached out to her. Im sure she probably said hell no. Nobody want to come to Chicago!” another speculated.Here are other reactions from Sky fans.Alyssa @algilmor2LINKHell maybe they reached out and she declinedOrvilleRedenbacher'sunpoppedkernel @Unpoppedkernel1LINKYou think she wanted to come to Chicago? No one wants to be there, including the players currently on the roster.Mary Juana @chiganjagangLINKI got nothing on this we are down bad.The Sky’s backcourt woes are longstanding. They tried to address it by signing Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason, but she tore her ACL in June.Without Vandersloot, Angel Reese leads the team in assists at 3.7 per game, though she’s also been sidelined with a back injury. Ariel Atkins adds 3.5 assists per game.Rookie Hailey Van Lith has played in 25 games but sees limited minutes (just 13.0 per outing), averaging 4.0 points and 1.6 assists.Chicago Sky blown out by injury-depleted Indiana FeverMissing Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky dropped their 10th game in 11 outings on Saturday, losing 92-70 to an Indiana Fever squad also decimated by injuries. The loss marked Chicago’s 23rd defeat of the season and fourth straight to Indiana.The latest setback came despite Indiana having no true point guard available, with Caitlin Clark out and both Aari McDonald and Syd Colson done for the season.After the game, Sky coach Tyler Marsh called out his team’s effort.&quot;We don't really have a team that's able to pressure the ball on the perimeter like that,” he said. “We want to be more containment. We weren't able to turn them over much today.&quot;Only two Sky players finished in double figures: Rachel Banham with 11 and Maddy Westfeldt with 10.The Sky next face the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, before hosting the Golden State Valkyries on Friday and the Seattle Storm on Aug. 19.