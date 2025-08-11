  • home icon
  "Nobody wanna join this damn clown circus": Playmaking-deprived Sky fans in shambles after Caitlin Clark's Fever acquire another point guard

"Nobody wanna join this damn clown circus": Playmaking-deprived Sky fans in shambles after Caitlin Clark's Fever acquire another point guard

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 11, 2025 05:50 GMT
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
The Chicago Sky bench - Image source: Getty

With point guards dropping across the WNBA, the Indiana Fever signed guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract on Sunday, filling a backcourt void after a rash of recent injuries.

The Fever earned the hardship roster slot due to season-ending injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Colson suffered a torn left ACL, while McDonald fractured a bone in her right foot.

Sims’ move to Indiana left rival Chicago Sky fans stunned that their team still hasn’t resolved its point guard problems. The Sky rank fourth-worst in assists per game and commit a league-high 16.8 turnovers per game, major factors in their 8-23 record, one of the poorest in the league.

Some Sky supporters voiced frustration and resignation over the team’s ongoing backcourt struggles.

“Just sell the entire Chicago Sky organization. It couldn’t be anymore unserious.. to not even attempt to sign Odyssey Sims was malpractice. They don’t want to win, I’ve seen enough,” one fan said.
“Even if they tried, nobody wanna join this damn clown circus 😭,” another replied.
“Honestly, they may have reached out to her. Im sure she probably said hell no. Nobody want to come to Chicago!” another speculated.

Here are other reactions from Sky fans.

The Sky’s backcourt woes are longstanding. They tried to address it by signing Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason, but she tore her ACL in June.

Without Vandersloot, Angel Reese leads the team in assists at 3.7 per game, though she’s also been sidelined with a back injury. Ariel Atkins adds 3.5 assists per game.

Rookie Hailey Van Lith has played in 25 games but sees limited minutes (just 13.0 per outing), averaging 4.0 points and 1.6 assists.

Chicago Sky blown out by injury-depleted Indiana Fever

Missing Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky dropped their 10th game in 11 outings on Saturday, losing 92-70 to an Indiana Fever squad also decimated by injuries. The loss marked Chicago’s 23rd defeat of the season and fourth straight to Indiana.

The latest setback came despite Indiana having no true point guard available, with Caitlin Clark out and both Aari McDonald and Syd Colson done for the season.

After the game, Sky coach Tyler Marsh called out his team’s effort.

"We don't really have a team that's able to pressure the ball on the perimeter like that,” he said. “We want to be more containment. We weren't able to turn them over much today."

Only two Sky players finished in double figures: Rachel Banham with 11 and Maddy Westfeldt with 10.

The Sky next face the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, before hosting the Golden State Valkyries on Friday and the Seattle Storm on Aug. 19.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

