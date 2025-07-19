  • home icon
  "Not exactly Coldplay concert level loving": Fans react to Caitlin Clark & boyfriend Connor McCaffery's awkward love moment ahead of All-Star game

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jul 19, 2025 05:58 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
Fans react to Caitlin Clark & boyfriend Connor McCaffery's awkward love moment ahead of All-Star game (getty)

Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery pulled up to the WNBA All-Star weekend on Friday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Indiana Fever plays their home games. Fans reacted as the two shared a moment together before the festivities, meeting each other in the hallway after Clark posed for pictures.

McCaffery gave the Fever star a quick kiss and a hug before she walked over to the arena, ending their quick moment.

WNBA fans have reacted to the scene, which they deemed unflattering. Some even compared it to the trending Coldplay concert moment, where a man was caught with his mistress in the crowd getting intimate together. One tweeted:

"Not exactly Coldplay concert level loving."
Other fans believe Clark hates her boyfriend, causing the awkward scene before the All-Star festivities.

Caitlin Clark didn't join any All-Star events this year due to a groin injury, which also put her on the shelf for the All-Star game on Sunday.

Clark should have been a starter and team captain, but the injury held her back. She was also supposed to be in the 3-point shootout but was replaced by her Fever teammate Lexie Hull.

The Fever star has missed 11 games this season and is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Caitlin Clark shows love for her boyfriend on his birthday

While their All-Star weekend appearance was far from perfect, Clark made sure she expressed her love for her boyfriend in a birthday post on July 13. A week before the All-Star weekend, Clark celebrated McCaffery’s birthday with an Instagram post.

Clark shared candid photos of them together while declaring her love for him in the caption.

“happy happy happy birthday con🥳. You make everyday better, and I couldn’t be more grateful. May this be the best year yet. I love you 🖤🖤,” she wrote.

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have been together for over two years, since their days in Iowa. While Clark rose to superstardom when she joined the WNBA last year, McCaffery is also dabbling in basketball, becoming an assistant coach with Butler.

