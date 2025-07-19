Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery pulled up to the WNBA All-Star weekend on Friday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Indiana Fever plays their home games. Fans reacted as the two shared a moment together before the festivities, meeting each other in the hallway after Clark posed for pictures.McCaffery gave the Fever star a quick kiss and a hug before she walked over to the arena, ending their quick moment.WNBA fans have reacted to the scene, which they deemed unflattering. Some even compared it to the trending Coldplay concert moment, where a man was caught with his mistress in the crowd getting intimate together. One tweeted:&quot;Not exactly Coldplay concert level loving.&quot;Lex Jurgen @Lex_JurgenLINKNot exactly Coldplay concert level loving.Biff’s @biff2025LINKTough gig for homie DarkGreen Marine Astartes @SemperSmOkeLINKBro she brushed him off. That would pissed me off lolOther fans believe Clark hates her boyfriend, causing the awkward scene before the All-Star festivities.radio star @altsklnpn11LINKshe hates his fucking assKing Jer〽️aine Da 1st @JPdakang82LINKIon. Almost like a kiss that you give your sister, not your girlfriend. Lol.Knicks Nation TV @knicksnationtvLINKLooks like she’s the man in the relationship…. Bruh walking around with his head down .. like a sad puppy. 🤦🏾Caitlin Clark didn't join any All-Star events this year due to a groin injury, which also put her on the shelf for the All-Star game on Sunday.Clark should have been a starter and team captain, but the injury held her back. She was also supposed to be in the 3-point shootout but was replaced by her Fever teammate Lexie Hull.The Fever star has missed 11 games this season and is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists.Caitlin Clark shows love for her boyfriend on his birthdayWhile their All-Star weekend appearance was far from perfect, Clark made sure she expressed her love for her boyfriend in a birthday post on July 13. A week before the All-Star weekend, Clark celebrated McCaffery’s birthday with an Instagram post.Clark shared candid photos of them together while declaring her love for him in the caption.“happy happy happy birthday con🥳. You make everyday better, and I couldn’t be more grateful. May this be the best year yet. I love you 🖤🖤,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have been together for over two years, since their days in Iowa. While Clark rose to superstardom when she joined the WNBA last year, McCaffery is also dabbling in basketball, becoming an assistant coach with Butler.