"Not gonna be much rebounding": Caitlin Clark mocks Napheesa Collier for drafting Angel Reese and other bigs for one reason 

Caitlin Clark didn't hold back on mocking Napheesa Collier's plans after she selected some of the best post players, including Angel Reese, in Tuesday's WNBA All-Star draft. As Clark targeted the top guards in the league like Sabrina Ionescu and Kelsey Mitchell, among others, Collier bolstered her frontcourt depth to counter Clark's strategy.

The Fever superstar immediately laughed off Collier's plans after the Lynx star detailed her plan to ESPN's Malika Andrews. Here's what Clark said:

correlation @nosyone4 LINK “It’s an all star game it’s supposed to be fun. supposed to launch threes. not gonna be much rebounding when we make a lot of shots so go ahead.”

Napheesa Collier had already drafted Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Angel Reese by then, and her upcoming selection was Alyssa Thomas, who she viewed as a "hybrid" player - a guard but plays big.

Caitlin Clark had five guards at that point, including herself. Apart from Kelsey Mitchell and Sabrina Ionescu, Clark selected Sonia Citron, Gabby Williams and Jackie Young, making six of her 11 selections at the guard position.

