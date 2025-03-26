'Not a hair out of place purrr": Angel Reese and 2x NBA champ react as Natasha Cloud embraces ‘golf papi’ time at iconic Arizona Biltmore

Natasha Cloud has been trying out a new sport as she enjoys some downtime in the offseason following her stint in the inaugural Unrivaled league. Sharing her latest updates on Instagram, Cloud embraced her newfound love of golf while on the iconic Arizona Biltmore course.

Cloud posted photos of her experiences in the golf course, complete with the white attire typically worn by experienced golf players.

“Golf papi☁️⛳️,” she captioned.

Some WNBA stars commented on her post, including reigning Unrivaled champion Angel Reese of the Rose BC and the Chicago Sky and two-time NBA champion JR Smith, who became a golf player after his basketball career.

“Not a hair out of place purrrrrr,” Reese wrote.

Angel Reese's IG comment

“Now you know damn well you need to be out there with ya boy! 🔥🔥🔥,” Smith said.

JR Smith's IG story

Cloud, who played for the Phantom BC, faced Reese just a few weeks ago in Unrivaled. Meanwhile, Smith transitioned to golf by enrolling at the North Carolina A&T State University and joining their golf team.

In her IG story, Cloud expressed how eager she is to learn more about golf, and she called for someone to send her some clubs and new attire so she could play the sport more.

“I went golfing for the first time today, and I loved it,” Cloud said while driving. “Someone send me golf set, some clubs. I want some attire (since) I feel like I fit the tee and I look really cute.”

Cloud's IG story

She also asked for golf associations in New York to hook her up with invitations as she aims to continue the sport while she plays for the defending champions, New York Liberty.

“Also, any private little golf clubs in New York, just call my phone, just hit my line. I like a little off-day golfing now,” she added.

Cloud was traded to the Liberty from the Connecticut Sun on March 16, joining forces with Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu to defend the WNBA crown.

Natasha Cloud expresses excitement about playing for the New York Liberty

Natasha Cloud’s addition to the New York Liberty was seen to boost the team’s back-to-back title aspirations. Playing for a contender again, Cloud expressed how excited she is to join the defending champions in a video posted by the team on March 17.

“Y’all have always shown me love since day one. I’ve always appreciated that. Now, more than ever, I can’t wait to be a part of it,” she said.

It was a win-now move for the Liberty as they gave up two future first-round picks to acquire Cloud, known for her two-way prowess.

Last season, Cloud averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Connecticut Sun.

