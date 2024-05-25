"Not hard for me to get motivated" - Caitlin Clark opens up on what fuels her competitive fire

Caitlin Clark has been making headlines in the WNBA by establishing herself as the athlete the league has long awaited. With her arrival, curiosity about her is growing among fans. In an interview before her game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, Clark shared the reason behind her great competitive fire.

"When you show up and you see all these young kids in your jerseys and you know people cheering for you, that's not hard for me to get motivated to play basketball... How lucky am I that I get to do this as my job."

Clark further recognized the hard work of others from different walks of life and felt fortunate to play the game she loves for a living, stating:

"I feel like I am very grateful. I am very blessed."

Despite the first few losses, the Fever guard pointed out that not all is lost and there are always more opportunities to "learn and improve." Indiana currently sits at a 1-5 win/loss record after achieving its first victory of the season by defeating LA 78-73.

Angel Reese seemingly took subtle jabs at Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky rookie star Angel Reese seems to have taken subtle jabs at her collegiate rival, now Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark. The Chi-Barbie recently led her team to a 90-81 victory against the WNBA powerhouse New York Liberty, ending their four-game winning streak. She contributed 13 points, with nine rebounds and an assist.

After the game, Reese posted on social media, but the post has since been deleted. It appeared to contain a remark directed at Clark.

"And that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight," Reese wrote.

This jab at Caitlin Clark came at the time when the Fever's rookie had yet to register her first win in the WNBA. Moreover, her team was one of the only few to receive a chartered flight amid changes in the chartered flight regulations, while the Sky flew commercial for the game.

The Indiana Fever have played six games in the league so far and lost the first five. Caitlin Clark made her debut win today, scoring 11 points, with 11 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes on the hard court.