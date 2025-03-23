"Not mad at her being behind Stewie" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark landing 2nd in all-time WCBB rankings after ESPN snub

Caitlin Clark's position among the greatest female players in college basketball caused a stir on social media this week. The Indiana Fever star became a global star during her four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes and left the program as the all-time scorer in NCAA Division I.

After ESPN named Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Cheryl Miller as the five best women's college basketball players of all time, Fox Sports shared its top 10 of women's college basketball players on Saturday. In their rankings, Clark was placed in second place, just behind Breanna Stewart.

Fans had more positive reactions to this ranking, with many agreeing that Clark is one of the two best college players of all time.

"As a big CC fan ngl i’m not mad at her being behind Stewie. Stewie was her!" one fan said.

"I get it. Stewie had 4 poy. It's totally understandable. 2nd all time is amazing. GGs CC22," another fan said.

"CC was the best individual player I've seen but I agree with putting Breanna #1. Sure UConn was stacked but 4 championships and 3 time POY is tough to argue against," another fan said.

Others criticized Breanna Stewart's position and mentioned that she had a stacked team at UConn.

"Stewart ahead of Clark 😂😂," one fan said.

"This is f*****g moronic. They always wanna make her number two or number three in every list. I don’t understand this," another fan said.

"It’s easy to win titles when you’re on a loaded roster at UCONN," another fan said.

Caitlin Clark only missed a national championship during her four-year stint with the Hawkeyes. She led the team to back-to-back appearances in the championship game, but the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks, respectively, beat them.

Sue Bird disagrees with ESPN snubbing Caitlin Clark on NCAA women's basketball GOAT ranking

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird shared her opinion on the ESPN ranking during Thursday's edition of her "A Touch More" show. The Seattle Storm legend explained she would have put Clark at No. 3 behind Steward and Taurasi and ahead of Chamique Holdclaw and four players tied for the fifth spot.

"Caitlin didn't win, it's why she's not No. 1," Bird said (Timestamp: 48:46). "This kid is obviously special. Definitely, one of the greatest of all time."

The lack of championships hurt Caitlin Clark's case in Bird's eyes, but the former UConn Huskies star thinks she did enough to be mentioned on the list.

