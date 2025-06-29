  • home icon
"Not played in half the games" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark joining Napheesa Collier as All-Star captain

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jun 29, 2025 21:37 GMT
WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark joining Napheesa Collier as All-Star captain - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will serve as a captain for the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game. She will serve alongside Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

The result of the fans’ vote caused a frenzy on social media. Some fans on X weren’t pleased with her being captain in her sophomore season.

Other fans shared the same sentiment:

Clark and Collier received the most votes from fans, with 1,293,526 and 1,176,020, respectively. The All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home of the Fever.

Both captains will draft their teams from the other All-Stars during ESPN's WNBA Countdown on July 8. The players and media will also decide on who makes the starting lineup. Players and the media will account for 25% of the vote each, and fans will account for 50%.

The league's coaches will determine the 12 reserves for the game, which will exclude their own team's players. Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will then select their rosters, starting with the other eight starters and then choosing from the reserves.

It remains to be seen who they'll select for their respective teams. Clark might select teammate Aaliyah Boston, while Collier might opt for Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart.

WNBA Commissioner surprises Caitlin Clark with call to announce her as WNBA All-Star captain

On Sunday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert surprised Caitlin Clark with a call, announcing her as one of the captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

"Caitlin, I just want to personally congratulate you on being named captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star team."
Clark will make her second All-Star appearance. While her season has been plagued by injuries, she is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Fever.

Sydney Colson #51, Caitlin Clark #22 and Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever watch action during a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on June 27, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. - Source: Getty

She was ruled out of Friday's 94-86 away win over the Dallas Wings due to a groin injury. While there's no update on her injury, she is expected to be fit when the All-Star Game comes to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, on July 19.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
