  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Not returning to play this season" - Caitlin Clark shuts down injury comeback speculation in touching note to Fever fans

"Not returning to play this season" - Caitlin Clark shuts down injury comeback speculation in touching note to Fever fans

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 05, 2025 01:38 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark shuts down injury comeback speculation in touching note to Fever fans (Image source: Getty)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark announced Thursday that she will miss the rest of the season because of injury.

Ad

Clark shared a lengthy post on Instagram along with 10 black-and-white photos from the 2025 season.

"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark wrote. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs."
Ad
Ad

The two-time WNBA All-Star has battled several injuries this season. Clark has been sidelined with a right groin injury since July 16. Fever coach Stephanie White previously said the team had a meeting with Clark on Thursday to “evaluate” her status.

The exact play when Clark suffered her injury was unclear, but she was visibly in pain during the final seconds of the Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15 in Boston. A day later, Clark was diagnosed with a right groin strain following an MRI.

Ad

White said Clark returned to limited noncontact drills on Aug. 22. However, she reportedly wasn’t able to do full-contact practices. According to White, the most that Clark has done is 5-on-0 drills.

Caitlin Clark’s announcement came with just three games left in the regular season. In her second WNBA season, the reigning Rookie of the Year was limited to 13 games. She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.1 minutes.

"Time is not on our side": Fever GM Amber Cox comments on Caitlin Clark's injury

The Indiana Fever has remained cautious with Caitlin Clark's groin issue, which is her fourth muscle injury this season.

Ad

Fever chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox said the team has exhausted every possible solution for Clark to return this season. However, the injury has not progressed as the team hoped, and the star guard’s long-term health is the top priority.

"Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side," Cox said in a press release on Thursday.
Ad
"While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season."
Ad

Indiana will begin training camp for the 2026 season in April, giving Caitlin Clark about eight months to fully recover.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications