"Not returning to play this season" - Caitlin Clark shuts down injury comeback speculation in touching note to Fever fans

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark announced Thursday that she will miss the rest of the season because of injury.Clark shared a lengthy post on Instagram along with 10 black-and-white photos from the 2025 season.&quot;I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,&quot; Clark wrote. &quot;I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.&quot;This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two-time WNBA All-Star has battled several injuries this season. Clark has been sidelined with a right groin injury since July 16. Fever coach Stephanie White previously said the team had a meeting with Clark on Thursday to “evaluate” her status.The exact play when Clark suffered her injury was unclear, but she was visibly in pain during the final seconds of the Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15 in Boston. A day later, Clark was diagnosed with a right groin strain following an MRI.White said Clark returned to limited noncontact drills on Aug. 22. However, she reportedly wasn’t able to do full-contact practices. According to White, the most that Clark has done is 5-on-0 drills.Caitlin Clark’s announcement came with just three games left in the regular season. In her second WNBA season, the reigning Rookie of the Year was limited to 13 games. She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.1 minutes.&quot;Time is not on our side&quot;: Fever GM Amber Cox comments on Caitlin Clark's injuryThe Indiana Fever has remained cautious with Caitlin Clark's groin issue, which is her fourth muscle injury this season.Fever chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox said the team has exhausted every possible solution for Clark to return this season. However, the injury has not progressed as the team hoped, and the star guard’s long-term health is the top priority.&quot;Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side,&quot; Cox said in a press release on Thursday.&quot;While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season.&quot;Indiana will begin training camp for the 2026 season in April, giving Caitlin Clark about eight months to fully recover.