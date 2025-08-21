  • home icon
"Not Sophie and CC jogging the same": Fever fans concerned as injured Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham move gingerly in new practice video 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 21, 2025 12:06 GMT
Fever fans concerned as injured Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham move gingerly in new practice video

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were spotted moving around gingerly amid their latest injury blows on Wednesday, during an Indiana Fever practice session. Clark, who was recovering from a right groin injury, suffered a new setback after sustaining a right ankle bone bruise on Aug. 7, during a practice in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Cunningham's season ended on Saturday after she suffered a right knee MCL injury following a second-quarter collision with Connecticut Sun player Bria Hartley. Clark is yet to be officially ruled out for the season, but her chances of returning seem bleak, especially after the latest injury update.

Moreover, Clark couldn't move at her usual pace as she jogged to a team huddle during Wednesday's practice, like Cunningham, who suffered her injury much later. Here's the video:

Both seemingly limped. While it was expected from Sophie Cunningham, who is yet to undergo surgery, many were taken aback after seeing Caitlin Clark struggle to move freely, mainly because it's been five weeks since her right groin injury and three since her ankle issue.

Here's how Indiana Fever fans reacted to this clip on X:

Indiana Fever spokesperson on Caitlin Clark's latest ankle injury setback

The Indiana Fever haven't provided a concrete return timeline for Caitlin Clark since she sustained a right groin injury on Jul. 15 against the Connecticut Sun. With that being her third significant injury following left quad and left groin issues, causing her to miss five games on separate occasions, the Fever opted to proceed with caution.

After the ankle injury setback from Aug. 7, reported on Wednesday by multiple outlets, a Fever spokesperson said there's no clarity on whether the latest ailment impacted Clark's return timeline, since Indiana never provided one. Here's what the spokesperson said (via WNBA reporter Chloe Peterson):

"There was no timeline or projected return to play, so it's impossible to say if it was impacted. So it remains the same: to give Caitlin as much time needed to ensure she comes back fully healthy, which every day she is working to do."
Caitlin Clark has a short window to return with only nine games left. The Fever are two games clear of the ninth seed as of Thursday. Four teams are competing for the final two playoff spots. With Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson suffering season-ending injuries, there's no guarantee the Fever would make the playoffs.

Even if they do, it's unlikely they will make a deep run. The Fever may not push Clark to rush back to the court under these circumstances, especially with the latest ankle bone bruise issue, which probably requires a separate timeline recovery.

