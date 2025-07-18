"Not this time": Paige Bueckers reveals GF Azzi Fudd having no say in her All-Star orange carpet look

Paige Bueckers and some WNBA stars descended on the Indiana Convention Center Thursday for the orange carpet opening of the All-Star weekend. Bueckers entered the arena as the only representative for the Dallas Wings. According to her, she wore a Marni fit, a casual style featuring a colorful cardigan sweater-like top with mostly white pants.
Bueckers added that she capped off the ensemble with Prada shoes. When asked if her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, had a say about the footwear she wore, the point guard responded:
“Not this time. I usually let her stick to the basketball hooping shoes.”
Paige Bueckers had her turn to join a formal event after Azzi Fudd went to hers on Wednesday. Fudd attended the ESPYs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the 2025 championship-winning UConn team. Bueckers could not join her former team because the Wings had a home game against the Las Vegas Aces.
Still, the WNBA star reacted to Fudd’s attire when photos of her red carpet entrance went viral.
Interest in the Bueckers-Fudd relationship spiked in late June when the college star softly launched them as a couple. Fudd shared a photo on Instagram via a selfie with a mobile phone that confirmed their status. Bueckers has had to answer questions about her girlfriend following the IG post.
Paige Bueckers calls her All-Star selection “crazy”
Paige Bueckers made the All-Star team after finishing No. 6 in fan voting with 805,471. Only WNBA superstars Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Aliyah Boston and Breanna Stewart had more votes than her. Bueckers is the only rookie to start the 2025 WNBA All-Star game.
When asked about her first time joining the WNBA All-Star festivities, Bueckers responded:
“It’s crazy! Two months ago, I was living in Storrs, Connecticut, and playing for UConn; now I’m here. I’m just living my childhood dream. I’m playing with the best players in the world.”
Bueckers added that last year, she attended the All-Star game as a fan. This time, she will suit up for Team Collier, which Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier captains.
Paige Bueckers will start in the backcourt alongside Washington Mystics guard Allisha Gray. The frontline will have Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Collier.