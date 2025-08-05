"Nothing you do goes unnoticed": Natasha Howard sheds more light on $72,414 Fever teammate's colossal impact in Caitlin Clark's absence

Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard offered high praise to her teammate Aari McDonald on Monday. Howard shed light on the $72,414 guard's massive impact on the team, as Caitlin Clark continues to miss out on games due to a groin injury.The three-time WNBA champion expressed her views on McDonald's impact through a post on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;Nothing you do goes unnoticed #2 🧩,&quot; Howard wrote.Howard’s comments came in response to an appreciation post shared by the Fever’s official account, which gave McDonald her flowers online.&quot;The perfect missing piece. During our five-game winning streak, Aari McDonald has been a driving force, averaging 14.0 points per game, including a career-high 27-point performance against the Mercury, as she continues to step up when it matters most,&quot; the caption read.The guard was first signed to a hardship contract by the Fever on June 2 amid Caitlin Clark's injury problems. Although released within 10 days, McDonald was resigned to an end-of-the-year contract after DeWanna Bonner's waiver from the team.Since returning to the roster, McDonald has been a driving force for the Fever, helping them clinch their first-ever Commissioner’s Cup in July and continuing to play an instrumental role since. Recording a career-high 27 points on Wednesday, McDonald has seamlessly covered for CC, as she continues to nurse her injury.Selected third overall by the Dream in the 2021 WNBA Draft, McDonald struggled to break into their rotation and was traded to the Sparks last season. Despite appearing in 26 games, she was not re-signed. After a long journey, McDonald has finally found a home in Indiana, repaying the team’s faith by averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 assists in 18 games.Natasha Howard joins &quot;elite&quot; company after Fever's win in Seattle as Caitlin Clark continues to miss outThe Indiana Fever secured their fifth win in a row on Sunday, defeating the Seattle Storm 78-74 at the Climate Pledge Arena. Natasha Howard led from the front, recording 21 points, as Caitlin Clark continues to sit out due to a groin injury.Her performance in Seattle placed her in an “elite” group alongside Tamika Catchings, as the Fever's official account highlighted the achievement on Monday.&quot;ELITE company. With 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and a 80%+ FG in our win over the Storm, Natasha Howard joins Tamika Catchings as just the second player to achieve those marks 🔥,&quot; the caption read.Howard has been a great addition to the Fever team, bringing in much-needed experience. Her double-double also helped the team win its first-ever Commissioner's Cup title in July.