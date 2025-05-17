"Nothing malicious about it" - Caitlin Clark goes unapologetic on her flagrant foul on Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark made her feelings clear about fouling Angel Reese under the basket during the Indiana Fever's 35 point win (93-58) over the Chicago Sky in their season opener on Saturday.

Ad

Speaking with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe after the third quarter, the Fever star clarified her decision to foul Angel Reese, who reacted to the push by charging at Clark, mouthing obscenities.

“It’s just a good take foul. Either Angel gets wide open 2 points. Or, you know, we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it. Just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that.” - Caitlin Clark

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amlan Sanyal Amlan Sanyal is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with more than two years of experience. Amlan has a soft spot for the lovable loser, and years of supporting Leeds Utd, the Seattle Mariners and San Antonio Spurs have made him realize that there's more to sport than just championships.



Amlan started falling for basketball after watching the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. He watched as a collective of veteran legends, underrated misfits and a young defensive stud extended the Spurs' era of dominance with a team-oriented style, reminiscent of the aesthetic brilliance of 2011 FC Barcelona.



Amlan has supported the Spurs ever since, even after enduring the heartbreaks of Ray Allen's corner three and several years in the wilderness post-Kawhi Leonard. He hopes Victor Wembanyama will become the face of the league as Pop rides off into the sunset.



When not working, Amlan is a keen quizzer and a podcast buff and can usually be found reading books, watching movies or listening to history podcasts. Know More