"Nothing Personal" - Erica Wheeler backpedals on social media break, plans to go 'private' soon

New Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler is looking to keep things private for a while after taking back their promised social media break after the 2024 WNBA season. Wheeler was key for the Fever’s 2024 campaign, which saw them reach the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

Ad

Wheeler announced their social media plans on their private X account, where they explained that only brand deals and podcast posts would be their presence on social media. Wheeler cited that one of their brands required them to be on social media once more, breaking her streak that started last season.

“I said I was gone to get off social media until the first W game cause yall be doing the most! But I can’t cause I got stuff to do with adidas at the women’s final four,” she wrote. “But after that!!! I am about to be SOOOO PRIVATE! Just podcast and brand deal post! NOTHING PERSONAL.”

Ad

Trending

Wheeler's X post

Wheeler has taken social media breaks before, including last year, announcing a little hiatus from the internet while restricting calls and texts.

Ad

Last season, Erica Wheeler was the Indiana Fever’s reliever for star guard Caitlin Clark, averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in about 14 minutes of playing time.

After spending the last two seasons with the Fever, Wheeler signed an undisclosed deal with the Seattle Storm. An eight-year veteran in the league, Wheeler went undrafted but managed to bounce around the WNBA, playing with the New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream, the Fever, and the LA Sparks.

Ad

Wheeler became the fourth player in WNBA history to score at least 2500 points and the second player since Becky Hammon to have 1000 assists as an undrafted player.

Erica Wheeler reveals reasons for signing with the Seattle Storm

Erica Wheeler will be looking to start another chapter of her career with the Seattle Storm in the 2025 season. Wheeler cited the Storm’s winning legacy in the decision as the team is tied with the most WNBA championships in history with four.

Ad

“Seattle is one of the most prestigious franchises in the league, and I couldn’t be more proud to share the court with players like Nneka, Alysha, Skylar, and Gabby. I can’t wait to get to work,” said Wheeler in a statement.

Meanwhile, Seattle head coach Noelle Quinn commended Wheeler's court generalship after the team signed her during the free agency season.

Ad

"Erica’s capacity to create plays and facilitate points is a huge add for our team…She brings a strong dedication to the game and is an incredible teammate. We’re looking forward to Erica joining us in Seattle,” Quinn said.

The WNBA season will start on May 16. The Storm, meanwhile, will start their campaign on May 18, against the Phoenix Mercury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback