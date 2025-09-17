  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 05:44 GMT
Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
"Nothing is possible without them": Paige Bueckers shares true feelings on beating Sonia Citron for Rookie of the Year. (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Bueckers was announced as the winner of the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday. The Dallas Wings guard made her feelings crystal clear after claiming the coveted prize with a heartfelt Instagram post, which quickly went viral and drew widespread admiration from her peers.

Bueckers decisively beat Washington Mystics star Sonia Citron in the ROTY race, receiving 70 of 72 votes. After receiving the prized award, the No. 1 draft pick expressed her gratitude toward her teammates in a post featuring a compilation of 20 photos and videos.

"Thank you God for an amazing rookie year🙏🏼Process over results," Bueckers wrote. "Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them. Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!"
Paige Bueckers was always the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. What surprised many WNBA followers, however, was the margin by which she defeated Sonia Citron, who also had an outstanding debut season.

Bueckers led all rookies in scoring and assists, averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 assists per game. She shot 47.7% from the field, but her 3-point efficiency, especially in clutch moments, was less impressive. She connected on 33.1% of her attempts from beyond the arc, while Citron hit deep shots at a remarkable 44.5% clip.

WNBA players salute Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers’ Rookie of the Year triumph over Sonia Citron drew heartfelt reactions from fellow WNBA players. Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards and Saniya Rivers were among those who left supportive messages in the comment section of the Dallas Wings guard’s Instagram post.

Credit: Paige Bueckers/Instagram)
Despite Bueckers’ exceptional season, the Wings struggled to capitalize on her consistent performances. The franchise not only missed the playoffs but also finished with the league’s worst regular-season record at 10-34.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

