"Nothing is possible without them": Paige Bueckers shares true feelings on beating Sonia Citron for Rookie of the Year

Paige Bueckers was announced as the winner of the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday. The Dallas Wings guard made her feelings crystal clear after claiming the coveted prize with a heartfelt Instagram post, which quickly went viral and drew widespread admiration from her peers.Bueckers decisively beat Washington Mystics star Sonia Citron in the ROTY race, receiving 70 of 72 votes. After receiving the prized award, the No. 1 draft pick expressed her gratitude toward her teammates in a post featuring a compilation of 20 photos and videos.&quot;Thank you God for an amazing rookie year🙏🏼Process over results,&quot; Bueckers wrote. &quot;Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them. Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaige Bueckers was always the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. What surprised many WNBA followers, however, was the margin by which she defeated Sonia Citron, who also had an outstanding debut season.Bueckers led all rookies in scoring and assists, averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 assists per game. She shot 47.7% from the field, but her 3-point efficiency, especially in clutch moments, was less impressive. She connected on 33.1% of her attempts from beyond the arc, while Citron hit deep shots at a remarkable 44.5% clip.WNBA players salute Paige BueckersPaige Bueckers’ Rookie of the Year triumph over Sonia Citron drew heartfelt reactions from fellow WNBA players. Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards and Saniya Rivers were among those who left supportive messages in the comment section of the Dallas Wings guard’s Instagram post.Credit: Paige Bueckers/Instagram)Despite Bueckers’ exceptional season, the Wings struggled to capitalize on her consistent performances. The franchise not only missed the playoffs but also finished with the league’s worst regular-season record at 10-34.