"She will never replace Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans stunned after Paige Bueckers beats Sonia Citron for AP ROTY honors

WNBA fans were stunned after Paige Bueckers was named the Associated Press Rookie of the Year award, beating Washington Mystics' sensation Sonia Citron. Bueckers had the best stat line among all rookies, leading in almost all defensive and offensive categories.Bueckers was named a part of the AP All-WNBA Second Team and AP All-Rookie Team. However, some fans disagreed with Bueckers winning the award over Citron, whose Mystics had a better record than Bueckers' Dallas Wings. Some fans were unsettled with Bueckers being named to the All-WNBA Second Team.Reacting to the post, one of the fans took a shot at selected fans and called them &quot;agenda folks.&quot;&quot;Dang this is going to hurt some agenda folks feelings.&quot;StopmakingupLies @808sandTacosLINK@WingsBulletin Dang this is going to hurt some agenda folks feelingsWhile a fan was happy for Paige Bueckers, they refused to put her on the same level as Caitlin Clark.&quot;Thats honestly great for Paige but that being said she will never replace Caitlin.&quot;Tyram @TyramSRKLINK@WomensHoops_USA Thats honestly great for Paige but that being said she will never replace Caitlin.Meanwhile, a fan opined that Sonia Citron deserved to win the award.&quot;I love Paige B. But I feel like Sonia Citron should’ve gotten that.&quot;Mr. Santucci @hoodiepap22LINK@WomensHoops_USA I love Paige B But I feel like Sonia citron should’ve gotten thatA fan expressed displeasure at Bueckers being named to the All-WNBA 2nd team.&quot;*first team. She is the most efficient Guard in the league bffr&quot;Genesis 🌺 @babycowboiixLINK@DallasWings *first team. She is the most efficient Guard in the league bffrOne of the fans fiercely slammed Bueckers winning the award and claimed that the Wings rookie had zero impact on her team's outcomes.&quot;Paige did not make her team or her teammates any better, as evident by Dallas being last in standing. In other words, her presence made zero difference. In other words, she should not even have been voted as the WNBS's 2nd best team.&quot;MAE-PhD @Mae141590LINK@DallasWings Paige did not make her team or her teammates any better, as evident by Dallas being last in standing. In other words, her presence made zero difference. In other words, she should not even have been voted as the WNBS's 2nd best team.One of the fans was convinced that Paige Bueckers winning the award was predecided.&quot;Feel like this was pretty much decided before the season started. It’s kind of sad.&quot;crazybusysportsmomma @JessicaSte95583LINK@WomensHoops_USA Feel like this was pretty much decided before the season started. It’s kind of sad.A fan passionately made the case for Sonia Citron to win the award, citing the respective player's impact on the team's winning.&quot;just beacuse you went #1 doesn't mean you get an automatic ROTY. Sonia Citron gave a lot more with her team and stood out almost every game to get more wins. she was my ROTY.&quot;NikkiMac 🍁🇨🇦✝️🏀👑 @nikkmac10LINK@WomensHoops_USA just beacuse you went #1 doesn't mean you get an automatic ROTY. Sonia citron gave a lot more with her team and stood out almost every game to get more wins. she was my ROTYStat comparison between Paige Bueckers and Sonia CitronSonia Citron vs Paige Bueckers ROTY race was interesting, despite several outlets having already declared the latter as the winner of the award. Both rookies showed great potential to rise among the top players in the future, leading their teams among offensive powerhouses in the coming years.Citron also had a historic season, shattering several franchise records, including most points scored by a player in a single season. She played all 44 games and averaged 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals. Citron was also one of the best 3-point shooters in the league (44.5%). Among the active Mystics players, Citron led her team in scoring and steals. Paige Bueckers played 36 games in the season, scoring double-digits in 35 games. In her historic season, the Wings' rookie averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals. She shot 47.7% from the field and 33.1% from the 3-point line. She was also Wings' leader in all three scoring, assists and steals categories.