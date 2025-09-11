  • home icon
  • "League is not serious" - WNBA fans react as Sonia Citron is predicted to lose ROTY race unanimously

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 11, 2025 15:27 GMT
Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to Sonia Citron predicted to lose ROTY race unanimously [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to the latest update on Sonia Citron in the Rookie of the Year race. Citron had a historic rookie year, shattering multiple league and franchise records. However, according to a league news reporter, the Washington Mystics' rookie was predicted to lose the race unanimously to Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers.

Throughout the season, Citron was considered to be giving a good fight in the ROTY, and many fans even believed that she should win the award, based on how the Mystics had performed.

Upset with the prediction, a fan made a big claim that if Bueckers won unanimously, it would prove a rigged system in the league.

"We all know the voting system is rigged but if Paige Bueckers gets unanimous roty over Sonia Citron then it 💯 percent proof that it is."
One of the fans alleged that the WNBA was biased in favor of UConn players.

"yea, but we know that already from the get go. the W is full of ucoon mafia shts."
A fan questioned the seriousness of the WNBA.

"Goes to show that this league is NOT serious," the fan wrote.
A fan made the case for Sonia Citron, comparing the Washington Mystics' record to Bueckers' Wings.

"I don’t understand this one at all. Citron led a team with no expectations to actually be competitive and she shined. The Wings got worse throughout the season."
One of the fans said that if Caitlin Clark didn't win the award unanimously, then Bueckers also shouldn't.

"If last year wasn't unanimous, this year shouldn't be."
However, a fan sided with the decision, claiming Sonia Citron didn't play well in the last few weeks.

"She’s done absolutely nothing to help them the last 3 weeks. Literally went ghost in most of the games."
Another fan highlighted Bueckers' outstanding numbers on both ends and called her comparison with Bueckers a "nonsense."

"Ya'll just be saying stuff to be saying it on here. Sonia had a great year but Paige literally leads in every category. Pts, Assists & Rebs. And add that Washington fell apart down the stretch same as the wings. This is nonsense."
Sonia Citron vs Paige Bueckers' rookie stat comparison

Both Sonia Citron and Paige Bueckers highlighted a historic rookie season in the WNBA. After Caitlin Clark in 2024, Citron and Bueckers led the campaign for the great talents pouring into the league.

With just one game remaining in the season, Bueckers has played 35 games for the Wings. She has recorded 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Wings rookie has converted 47.4% of her field goal attempts, including 32.2% from the 3-point line.

However, contrary to expectations, the Wings are set to finish the season with the worst record. In 43 games, they have won only 9.

Sonia Citron played all 44 games for the Mystics and averaged 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Citron made 47.0% from the field, including 44.5% from beyond the arc. The Mystics' season started with low expectations. Finished the season as the 10th seed.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
