"League is not serious" - WNBA fans react as Sonia Citron is predicted to lose ROTY race unanimously

WNBA fans reacted to the latest update on Sonia Citron in the Rookie of the Year race. Citron had a historic rookie year, shattering multiple league and franchise records. However, according to a league news reporter, the Washington Mystics' rookie was predicted to lose the race unanimously to Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. Throughout the season, Citron was considered to be giving a good fight in the ROTY, and many fans even believed that she should win the award, based on how the Mystics had performed. Upset with the prediction, a fan made a big claim that if Bueckers won unanimously, it would prove a rigged system in the league. &quot;We all know the voting system is rigged but if Paige Bueckers gets unanimous roty over Sonia Citron then it 💯 percent proof that it is.&quot;John Candy @Candy131026JohnLINK@DBGyt_ We all know the voting system is rigged but if paige bueckers gets unanimous roty over Sonia Citron then it 💯 percent proof that it isOne of the fans alleged that the WNBA was biased in favor of UConn players.&quot;yea, but we know that already from the get go. the W is full of ucoon mafia shts.&quot;Jeffrey Schmitz @memyselfnidkLINK@DBGyt_ Honestly, why does anyone give a crap about these subjective, individual awards. They should all be scrapped.A fan questioned the seriousness of the WNBA.&quot;Goes to show that this league is NOT serious,&quot; the fan wrote. Gina_1776 @GinaHilton17LINK@DBGyt_ Goes to show that this league is NOT seriousA fan made the case for Sonia Citron, comparing the Washington Mystics' record to Bueckers' Wings.&quot;I don’t understand this one at all. Citron led a team with no expectations to actually be competitive and she shined. The Wings got worse throughout the season.&quot;just_amy_that_is_all @amycasLINK@DBGyt_ I don’t understand this one at all. Citron led a team with no expectations to actually be competitive and she shined. The Wings got worse throughout the season.One of the fans said that if Caitlin Clark didn't win the award unanimously, then Bueckers also shouldn't.&quot;If last year wasn't unanimous, this year shouldn't be.&quot;Tony Drapeau @tonaldoLINK@DBGyt_ If last year wasn't unanimous, this year shouldn't be.However, a fan sided with the decision, claiming Sonia Citron didn't play well in the last few weeks.&quot;She’s done absolutely nothing to help them the last 3 weeks. Literally went ghost in most of the games.&quot;bbfan17 @bbfan2770LINK@DBGyt_ She’s done absolutely nothing to help them the last 3 weeks. Literally went ghost in most of the gamesAnother fan highlighted Bueckers' outstanding numbers on both ends and called her comparison with Bueckers a &quot;nonsense.&quot;&quot;Ya'll just be saying stuff to be saying it on here. Sonia had a great year but Paige literally leads in every category. Pts, Assists &amp; Rebs. And add that Washington fell apart down the stretch same as the wings. This is nonsense.&quot;Stephen Plyler @StephenPlyler03LINK@DBGyt_ Ya'll just be saying stuff to be saying it on here. Sonia had a great year but Paige literally leads in every category. Pts, Assists &amp;amp;amp; Rebs. And add that Washington fell apart down the stretch same as the wings. This is nonsenseSonia Citron vs Paige Bueckers' rookie stat comparisonBoth Sonia Citron and Paige Bueckers highlighted a historic rookie season in the WNBA. After Caitlin Clark in 2024, Citron and Bueckers led the campaign for the great talents pouring into the league. With just one game remaining in the season, Bueckers has played 35 games for the Wings. She has recorded 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Wings rookie has converted 47.4% of her field goal attempts, including 32.2% from the 3-point line. However, contrary to expectations, the Wings are set to finish the season with the worst record. In 43 games, they have won only 9. Sonia Citron played all 44 games for the Mystics and averaged 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Citron made 47.0% from the field, including 44.5% from beyond the arc. The Mystics' season started with low expectations. Finished the season as the 10th seed.