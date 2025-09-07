"Better rookie season than Angel Reese" - WNBA fans erupt as Sonia Citron shatters Mystics scoring record in clash vs Caitlin Clark’s Fever

WNBA fans reacted to rookie Sonia Citron setting the Washington Mystics' new franchise scoring record during the game against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Sunday. The WNBA rookie broke the previous record held by Brittney Sykes in the second quarter with a layup.Sykes had set the record at 636 during the 2023 season. While Sykes set the record in 40 games, Citron took 43 games to reach the mark. She now has a total of 644 points.Despite the 94-65 loss to the Fever, WNBA fans showered praise on the Mystics' rookie.Reacting to Citron's new historic feat, a fan shaded Angel Reese, comparing their rookie seasons.&quot;Another player who has a better rookie season than Angel Reese.&quot;Captain Man @mqdwale1LINK@WNBA @WashMystics Another player who has a better rookie season than Angel ReeseA fan claimed that Citron could become one of the biggest stars in the league in the future.&quot;If she stays healthy, she's a franchise-level player.&quot;🎱🙃 @DimSum744LINK@WNBA @WashMystics If she stays healthy, she's a franchise-level player.Congratulating the Mystics star, a fan showed big hope for the rookie in the future.&quot;Congratulations to Sonia Citron on setting the Mystics scoring record. A young star that is only getting better.&quot;CaitlinFor3 @CaitlinForThreeLINK@WNBA @WashMystics Congratulations to Sonia Citron on setting the Mystics scoring record. A young star that is only getting better.Meanwhile, a fan declared their choice for the Rookie of the Year award.&quot;Sonia Citron is the REAL ROTY. Period.&quot;GE @Blipz300LINK@WNBA @WashMystics Sonia Citron is the REAL ROTY. Period.A fan was happy with Citron getting the recognition, indirectly taking a shot at Paige Bueckers.&quot;Damn nice to see a rookie who isn’t on the worst team in the league get some praise.&quot;StopmakingupLies @808sandTacosLINK@WNBA @WashMystics Damn nice to see a rookie who isn’t on the worst team in the league get some praiseA fan noted that although Citron took more game, she also took fewer shots than Sykes to break the record.&quot;43 games don’t matter she took a lot less shots to do it.&quot;🅛Ⓘ🅝Ⓓ🅐 @507LindaALeudoLINK@WNBA @WashMystics 43 games don’t matter she took a lot less shots to do it.A fan called the feat a historic moment for the young Mystics rookie.&quot;Sonia Citron making waves, what a historic moment.&quot;ℜ𝔢𝔭𝔩𝔶𝔇𝔢𝔪𝔬𝔫 💬😈 @JoaquinMQ7LINK@WNBA @WashMystics Sonia Citron making waves, what a historic momentSonia Citron extends her 3-point franchise record streakWith the 2025 WNBA regular season coming to an end, the battle for Rookie of the Year between Sonia Citron and Paige Bueckers is a tight one. While Bueckers has had a historic season, Citron's season has also been record-breaking.Before she set a new franchise scoring record, the Mystics rookie had already broken previous WNBA and franchise records.After the Mystics' game against the LA Sparks on Sep. 1, Citron set a new franchise record in 3-point shots made. With 75 3-point shots made in her rookie season, she now holds the franchise record. After the Fever game, she extended her record to 78 3-pointers made.Moreover, after the same game, she sat at the top, shattering Caitlin Clark's record for most double-digit scoring games (36) by a WNBA rookie. She extended the record to 37 after the Fever game.Additionally, Citron also became the first Mystics rookie to record a 25-point, 10-rebound game, as well as the most consecutive double-digit games.