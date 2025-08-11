Why Paige Bueckers winning ROY over Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen has looked increasingly difficult

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 11, 2025 11:30 GMT
Why Paige Bueckers winning ROY over Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen has looked increasingly difficult. (Photo: GETTY)
Why Paige Bueckers winning ROY over Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen has looked increasingly difficult. (Photo: GETTY)

While Paige Bueckers is favored by oddsmakers to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have made it a more interesting race. Bueckers has been impressive for the Dallas Wings, while Citron and Iriafen are leading the charge for a possible Washington Mystics postseason appearance.

Ad

Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game as of Sunday. She leads all rookies in points, assists and steals per game, while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

However, Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are slumping with a record of 8-24 after losing to the Mystics on Sunday. Citron outplayed the UConn product, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists on 7-for-10 shooting. Iriafen was even better, putting up 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington to a 91-78 win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As stated by a fan, it's an unpopular opinion to think that Paige Bueckers is running away with the Rookie of the Year honors. Sonia Citron is averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.

On the other hand, Kiki Iriafen is averaging 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Out of these two Washington Mystics rookies, Citron has the best shot at getting an upset ROY win over Bueckers. She has been balling since the All-Star break, putting up 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals.

Ad

Iriafen has slowed down since her hot start to the season, which wasn't surprising since she's up against some of the best players in the league every game. There's no way for Bueckers to win the award unanimously, especially if the Mystics make the playoffs.

Ad

The only downside for Citron and Iriafen is that they might split the votes, which gives Bueckers the advantage. The Wings only have eight wins so far with 12 games left in the season, while the Mystics are 1.5 games away from the eighth seed.

Can Sonia Citron pull off an upset over Paige Bueckers?

Can Sonia Citron pull off an upset over Paige Bueckers? (Photo: IMAGN)
Can Sonia Citron pull off an upset over Paige Bueckers? (Photo: IMAGN)

The quick answer is yes, Sonia Citron can win the Rookie of the Year over Paige Bueckers. Citron has been on a tear and could continue to make some noise if she keeps scoring above her current average. She has fewer scoring opportunities than Bueckers, who has all the reins in Dallas.

Ad

Citron also shoots better percentage-wise from the field and beyond the arc, with her team closer to the playoffs as well. The Wings weren't trying to be a lottery team to start the season either, since they acquired DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith during the offseason.

Carrington and Smith are no longer with the team, with Dallas still having Arike Ogunbowale failing to mesh with Bueckers. The race likely goes down between Citron and Bueckers, with voters possibly taking into account the overall record of the Mystics and Wings, respectively.

Ad

And in terms of a head-to-head comparison, Sonia Citron is averaging more points and rebounds against Paige Bueckers. She's also shooting much better and has two wins over Bueckers and the Wings.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications