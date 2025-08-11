Why Paige Bueckers winning ROY over Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen has looked increasingly difficult

While Paige Bueckers is favored by oddsmakers to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have made it a more interesting race. Bueckers has been impressive for the Dallas Wings, while Citron and Iriafen are leading the charge for a possible Washington Mystics postseason appearance. Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game as of Sunday. She leads all rookies in points, assists and steals per game, while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc. However, Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are slumping with a record of 8-24 after losing to the Mystics on Sunday. Citron outplayed the UConn product, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists on 7-for-10 shooting. Iriafen was even better, putting up 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington to a 91-78 win. JT @WhyNotJT_LINKUnpopular opinion but I think Sonia Citron or Kiki Iriafen should be Rookie of the year over Paige Bueckers 🤷🏽‍♂️As stated by a fan, it's an unpopular opinion to think that Paige Bueckers is running away with the Rookie of the Year honors. Sonia Citron is averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. On the other hand, Kiki Iriafen is averaging 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Out of these two Washington Mystics rookies, Citron has the best shot at getting an upset ROY win over Bueckers. She has been balling since the All-Star break, putting up 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Iriafen has slowed down since her hot start to the season, which wasn't surprising since she's up against some of the best players in the league every game. There's no way for Bueckers to win the award unanimously, especially if the Mystics make the playoffs.Jaime Lardis @JaimeLardisLINKIf Paige Bueckers play drop &amp;amp;amp; Sonia Citron play continue to improve. That ROTY award will be in Washington. Bet on it.The only downside for Citron and Iriafen is that they might split the votes, which gives Bueckers the advantage. The Wings only have eight wins so far with 12 games left in the season, while the Mystics are 1.5 games away from the eighth seed.Can Sonia Citron pull off an upset over Paige Bueckers?Can Sonia Citron pull off an upset over Paige Bueckers? (Photo: IMAGN)The quick answer is yes, Sonia Citron can win the Rookie of the Year over Paige Bueckers. Citron has been on a tear and could continue to make some noise if she keeps scoring above her current average. She has fewer scoring opportunities than Bueckers, who has all the reins in Dallas. Citron also shoots better percentage-wise from the field and beyond the arc, with her team closer to the playoffs as well. The Wings weren't trying to be a lottery team to start the season either, since they acquired DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith during the offseason.Carrington and Smith are no longer with the team, with Dallas still having Arike Ogunbowale failing to mesh with Bueckers. The race likely goes down between Citron and Bueckers, with voters possibly taking into account the overall record of the Mystics and Wings, respectively.And in terms of a head-to-head comparison, Sonia Citron is averaging more points and rebounds against Paige Bueckers. She's also shooting much better and has two wins over Bueckers and the Wings.