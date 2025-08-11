"How is your character when you have a losing record?" - Paige Bueckers looks at the bright side of losing as Wings' losing streak extends

Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings is having a great rookie campaign, but the team is one of the worst in the WNBA this season. Bueckers looked at the bright side of losing so many games for the first time in her basketball life. The Wings dropped to 8-24 after their fifth straight loss on Sunday against the Washington Mystics.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bueckers was asked about her faith during trying times like this one. She has endured injuries during her time at UConn and suffered heartbreaks on the court, so her current situation in Dallas is a different one.

The number one pick of this year's draft wants to remain the same and be resolute amid losses after losses. She knows that coming from the high of winning a national championship and beginning her WNBA journey, she'll be on the other side, just like now.

Ad

Trending

"I feel like on the other side of a hard time is a really big blessing," Bueckers said. "So continuing to keep that faith, it's easy to believe in God and think all things are well when you're coming off a national championship and you're winning games. You have a winning record, but how are you and how is your character when you have a losing record? To remain the same and steadfast in your faith is something that I try to embody."

Ad

From 4:16 onward.

Ad

The Dallas Wings are still in a great spot for the future with Paige Bueckers, as well as other prospects like Maddy Siegrist and Aziah James. They are likely to add another one next year with a loaded draft class featuring players such as Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd and Olivia Miles.

Paige Bueckers drops 17 points in Dallas' loss to the Mystics

One of the few bright spots for the Dallas Wings on Sunday was Paige Bueckers. She finished with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals on 5-for-9 from the field in the 91-78 defeat to the Washington Mystics.

Ad

The UConn product is averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Her performances have been compared to Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark from last season, who became the standard after she put together a historic rookie campaign.

Bueckers isn't as popular as Clark, but the two could be competing for years to come. The Fever guard just needs to stay healthy as she currently recovers from her fourth muscle-related injury of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More