"Nothing worse" - Jonquel Jones voices frustration over All-Star snub while sidelined with injury for Liberty

New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones has been tearing it up this season for the defending champions. However, while she continued her fine play early before her injury, Jones became one of the most notable omissions from this year’s WNBA All-Star game.

Jones aired her frustration about being snubbed from the marquee event this season.

“Nothing worse than playing like an All-Star and not being one. With that being said thanks to all the people who took the time to vote for me and congratulations to all the All Stars this year 🙏🏾🙌🏾,” Jones wrote.

Jones played nine out of the Liberty’s 18 games this season due to an ankle injury. She is averaging 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. She is also shooting a career-high clip from three this season as she drains 1.6 threes per game on near-44% shooting from long range.

Jones, a WNBA All-Star in five of her nine seasons in the league, was the regular-season MVP in 2021, playing for the Connecticut Sun.

Last year, she steered the Liberty to the title against the Minnesota Lynx, picking up her first WNBA championship.

Liberty head coach provides Jonquel Jones injury update

Jonquel Jones hurt her ankle during a June 5 game against the Washington Mystics, before re-aggravating the injury against the Phoenix Mercury on June 19. After the reaggravation, Jones was ruled out for six weeks.

With Jones’ injury struggles, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who will also be coaching Team Collier of the 2025 All-Star game, provided a timeline on Jones’ potential return.

“If we can get her back after the All-Star break, that’s still a win, isn’t it? Because it was supposed to be in August,” she said.

The WNBA All-Star game will be on July 19, exactly a month since Jones’ second ankle injury. The Liberty have two All-Stars on their roster as Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu are set to represent the team later this month.

