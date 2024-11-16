"Now she’s cap on the big stage": Satou Sabally shades Amanda Serrano for canceled fight vs her fellow countrywoman after controversial loss

Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally didn't mince words when addressing Amanda Serrano's loss to Katie Taylor in the co-main event of the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson card on Friday, which was watched by 60 million households according to streaming provider Netflix.

Serrano clashed against Katie Taylor in an attempt to dethrone the undisputed super lightweight champion. After the judges unanimously awarded Taylor a 95-94 win, several fans expressed disapproval of the decision. However, the German WNBA star had a different reaction.

Satou Sabally called out Serrano on X (formerly Twitter) for her canceled bout against German boxer Nina Meinke, which led to her eventual loss to Taylor.

"BOOO @Serranosisters didn’t want to fight against my girl Nina Meinke and now she’s cap on the big stage 🥱🥱🥱," she tweeted Friday night.

Back in March, the Serrano-Meinke bout was dramatically canceled. Just minutes before the fighters were supposed to make their way to the ring, Serrano was declared medically unfit to compete by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission after suffering an eye injury the night before the fight.

Meinke wasn't happy with the bout's cancellation and made it clear she wanted to clash with Serrano when the time was right.

"I'm absolutely gutted," Meinke said, per ESPN. "We all wanted this fight. I wanted this fight. Puerto Rico wanted this fight. I really hope we can make this happen again."

Fast forward to last night, Serrano fell to Taylor in a match many believed she had won.

It remains uncertain whether a trilogy bout with Taylor is in the cards or if Meinke will finally get her shot at Serrano.

Satou Sabally linked to Indiana Fever ahead of WNBA free agency

After she announced her desire to test the waters of free agency, Satou Sabally has been linked with several teams around the league, but the Indiana Fever has emerged as a favorite among fans.

Adding Sabally to the roster would give Caitlin Clark another star teammate to try to lead the Fever to the promised land.

Sabally won the Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2023 and in her last two seasons in Dallas, she posted 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field.

Free agency is set to begin in February 2025.

