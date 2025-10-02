  • home icon
  • "Number one priority": Fever GM Amber Cox makes clear cut decision on Kelsey Mitchell's looming free agency 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 02, 2025 14:59 GMT
Indiana Fever GM Amber Cox has cleared up where the team stands on Kelsey Mitchell as they head into the offseason. The Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs after the Las Vegas Aces defeated them in Game 5 of the conference semifinals on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, fans on social media celebrated the team's performance, lauding Stephanie White and the players for reaching this far despite dealing with numerous injuries. While it took a team effort, Mitchell was one of Indiana’s best performers.

A sentiment shared by Fever GM Amber Cox, who said the team intends to re-sign Mitchell while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“I'm going to sound like a broken record: The number one priority will be Kelsey Mitchell and making sure she remains in a Fever uniform."
Mitchell recorded 20.2 points, which is a career-high and 3.4 assists for the Fever, playing all 44 games as the team earned the sixth seed in the standings with a 24-20 record. Mitchell took it up a notch in the playoffs, posting 22.3 points and 3.0 assists in eight games, including multiple performances with more than 25 points.

Mitchell signed a one-year, $269,244 deal with the Fever ahead of the 2025 season. As the team looks to build on the success of this campaign, re-signing Mitchell will be key.

Ongoing CBA negotiations could delay Kelsey Mitchell’s return to the Indiana Fever

While being with the Fever has been a win for both Mitchell and the team, her return to Indiana could be delayed as the WNBPA and the WNBA are yet to find common ground in the ongoing CBA negotiations. With the Oct. 31 deadline to reach an agreement less than a month away, the league could be headed toward its first-ever work stoppage.

Moreover, in light of Napheesa Collier’s statement against the WNBA’s leadership on Tuesday, the CBA negotiations could be delayed further. So, fans might have to wait longer than expected to see Kelsey Mitchell on the Fever’s roster for 2026.

Indiana could be a force to be reckoned with next season, granted that Mitchell returns and the rest of the team, including star guard Caitlin Clark, can stay healthy.

Edited by Sameer Khan
