NWSL Commissioner 'honored' by Caitlin Clark's role in bid for Cincinnati women's soccer team

Caitlin Clark is following in Angel Reese's footsteps, trying to become a soccer team owner. After leading the surge of women's basketball popularity, Clark is trying to make a similar impact on other women's competitions. The Indiana Fever star has reportedly joined an ownership group set to bring a Cincinnati team to the National Women's Soccer League.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman reacted to this news, confirming that Clark is a part of this group trying to bring a new franchise to the league.

"Having her interest in the NWSL is an honor. And we couldn't be more excited about her sharing her story of being a multi-sport athlete," Berman said.

Cincinnati was named a finalist for the next NSWL expansion team after owners of MLS club FC Cincinnati made a bid to add another franchise in the city. After Boston was granted expansion rights for the 15th team of the league, Cincinnati is now in the race to get the 16th squad.

Caitlin Clark has a close connection with soccer

Caitlin Clark may be a basketball superstar, but she also tried her hand at soccer and excelled at it. In high school, the Indiana Fever star played soccer and scored many goals (26 in six games). However, her soccer teammates weren't happy to see her do basketball workouts before their games.

“I played soccer — I was on varsity — and I loved it, but my teammates would get mad because I would go and practice and workout and do basketball after school right before we had our soccer games,” she said the ANNIKA’s Women’s Leadership Summit earlier this month. “They couldn’t believe I was doing that.”

Clark had to make a decision and picked basketball over soccer after her freshman season.

“I eventually had to give up soccer even though I loved it. But I think it was just the will I had to want to get better at it. Like I love just practicing (basketball) and I think at times that’s not something everybody really likes to do or wants to do or is passionate about something they love. And for me that’s what told me like I wanted to have a future in that,” she said.

Even though she decided to pursue a basketball career, Caitlin Clark has found a way to remain linked with soccer.

