Odyssey Sims bursts with excitement after signing remainder of season with Caitlin Clark’s Fever

Odyssey Sims expressed her excitement on Instagram after signing a rest-of-season contract with the Indiana Fever. The team officially announced the news on their Instagram page, followed by more than 800k on Sunday. The post featured a picture of Sims in action on the court paired with a caption that read:
"We have signed Odyssey Sims to a rest of season contract 👏"
Sims quickly reposted the announcement on her Instagram story while counting her blessings.
"Blessed, thankful & grateful🙏🥺," she captioned the post.
The Fever had previously signed Sims to a seven-day regular contract thrice before finally handing her the new deal, making the guard eligible to play in the playoffs.
The franchise has been plagued with injuries to key players like Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, the last three of whom have been ruled out for the season.
Keeping Sims on a longer contract will undoubtedly help the Fever with much-needed cover in their campaign this season. Following the latest signing, the point guard received congratulatory messages from many friends and acquaintances, including Indiana teammate Colson, who also wished her well.
Odyssey Sims hyped up for Valkyries' game after signing latest Fever contract
After the Fever extended Sims' contract with the team, the Irving, Texas native dropped a three-word statement of her readiness for Sunday's WNBA matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.
Odyssey reposted the team's gameday photo to her IG story and captioned it:
"Let's get itttt!!!!!"
The Valkyries (20 -18) will face off against the Indiana Fever (21-18) at Chase Center tonight as the race for playoff spots intensifies, with just a few weeks left in the regular season. With Clark still unavailable, Sims is expected once again to bring her A-game.
In her last two games for the team, she has posted 20+ points while shooting above 50% from the field. Furthermore, Sims is also averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 assists in 19 games played this season.