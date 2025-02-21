"Oh sh*t": Fever's Sophie Cunningham and Cameron Brink’s mom burst into laughter at Diana Taurasi’s hilarious postgame moments

Sophie Cunnigham and Cameron Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, burst into laughter when they saw WNBA icon Diana Taurasi's hilarious postgame moments. On Wednesday, a women's basketball media outlet uploaded a video featuring Taurasi's post-game moments.

The video was a culmination of the Phoenix Mercury legend's replies to questions. Cunningham and Bain-Brink dropped into the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Taurasi's hilarious replies.

"Hahahaha oh s**t 🤣🤣" Cunningham commented.

Sophie Cunnigham and Cameron Brink's mother react to Diana Taurasi's post game moments. (Credits: @wnbagotgame/Instagram)

Brink's mother expressed her thoughts with emojis in her comment. She posted a fire emoji followed by three heat eyes emoji and two laughing emojis. Sophie Cunningham is one of the latest acquisitions for the Indiana Fever during the WNBA offseason. See the clip they were reacting to below:

The Fever acquired Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for NaLyssa Smith and a draft pick as a part of a four-team deal. That deal involved the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun as the third and fourth teams.

Meanwhile, the Sparks' most notable acquisition this offseason is the former LV Aces star Kelsey Plum. The LA Sparks are building around Cameron Brink while their rookie star is recovering from an ACL tear she suffered in June in the game against the Connecticut Sun.

Cameron Brink advises Sophie Cunningham's teammate to take a vacation

Cameron Brink is among the most popular rookies from the 2024 WNBA draft class. Even though she suffered a terrible injury and ended her season early, she has seen a rise in her popularity. The LA Sparks star started her podcast "Straight to Cam" in January this year.

She hosts the podcast with her godsister Sydel Curry-Lee and on the Feb. 4 episode of her podcast, the LA Sparks star advised Sophie Cunnigham's teammate, Caitlin Clark to take a vacation:

"She needs a break. I always, I'm like, texting her. I'm like, You need to take a vacation for three months," Brink said. (45:40)

Brink dished out the advice after Sydel Curry-Lee asked her about Clark missing out on the NBA All-Star 3-point contest invite. Later on, the LA Sparks star revealed the hardworking nature of the Fever star. Brink called Clark a gym rat and said that she always worked hard in the gym.

While being sidelined, the LA Sparks star has made a name for herself in the modeling world. She has worked with various brands and also become the brand ambassador of skincare and beauty brand Urban Decay.

