“OH SHE COOKING!!!” - WNBA fans hype Kahleah Copper as she goes off notching 20 points in 9 minutes

Kahleah Copper’s hot hand hasn’t cooled down a bit in back-to-back WNBA games. After dropping an impressive 38-point night against the Atlanta Dream two nights ago, she remains on-point versus the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. In just nine minutes, the former Chicago Sky guard/forward exploded for 20 points despite the defending champs’ efforts to slow her down.

Las Vegas tried sending double teams and Copper still couldn’t be contained. She made 8-for-10 shots, including a blistering 4-for-5 clip from behind the arc during that said stretch. The Aces ran out of answers to solve her and just tried to make it as tough for her as possible to hoist up shots.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to her explosive opening minutes:

“OH SHE COOKING!!!”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan thought Kahleah Copper would probably go for more:

“damn 40 piece coming?”

Another fan had to troll Aces star A’ja Wilson:

“A'ja wilson's new mother”

@1Doughboy_ already declared:

“MVP”

The Las Vegas Aces likely didn’t expect Kahleah Copper to explode after she scored 19 points in 20 minutes in their first encounter. Copper’s rhythm started on Saturday when he torched the Atlanta Dream from all over the court. The Aces found out she was still in that vein and were punished for it.

Copper only had one 30-point outburst in 2023, which she did, coincidentally against the Las Vegas Aces. She had a 37-point night back on July 26 in a 107-95 loss by the Chicago Sky. Copper hit 12-of-18 shots that night, including 4-for-7 from deep, a line that is quite similar to what she put up on Tuesday.

Kahleah Copper sustains hot start to lead the Mercury to an impressive road win

Keahleah Copper’s heroics didn’t end after the first half. She managed to sustain her output and scattered 17 more in the second half to lead the Phoenix Mercury to an impressive 98-88 road win. Chicago’s former three-time All-Star finished the game against the Aces with a 37-point, four-rebound, three-assist and three-steal night.

Copper’s numbers weren’t empty calories as well. After Kelsey Plum’s 28-footer made it 90-88, she responded immediately. Copper made a layup to give Phoenix a little 92-88 cushion before Natasha Cloud’s two free throws made it a near formality.

Expand Tweet

Kahleah Copper nailed a dagger mid-range jumper to put the game out of reach as the Mercury walked away with the victory. Copper was a point short of tying her career high but she gladly took the win over the personal record.

Also read: Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 21 | 2024 WNBA Season