Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 21 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury are back for a rematch against the Las Vegas Aces after losing the series opener 89-80 to the WNBA two-time defending champs. Phoenix will be hoping it can get over the hump this time after coming close to doing that in the previous encounter. The Mercury, though, will still be without Brittney Griner so it remains to be seen if they can pull it off without their star center.

The Aces were a little sloppy in the first encounter with the Mercury. They were also helpless in defending the 3-point line, something Las Vegas coach Becky Hammons wanted to address quickly. Chelsea Gray will not be available but the Sin City team are heavy favorites to repeat.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Mercury game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- N. Mack 6 7 6 0 2 0 3-5 0-0 0-0 -3 D. Taurasi 9 3 2 2 0 1 3-13 3-8 0-2 -4 N. Cloud 11 7 10 1 1 2 4-10 1-2 2-3 +13 K. Copper 37 4 3 3 1 3 15-23 5-9 2-2 +15 R. Allen 8 3 0 0 0 1 3-7 2-4 0-0 +5 M. Bertsch 2 2 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -1 M. Herbert Harrigan 0 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -7 L. Dixon 4 1 2 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 +18 S. Cunningham 9 9 0 0 1 0 2-6 2-5 3-4 +11 S. Sutton 12 1 0 1 1 0 4-7 3-3 1-2 +3

Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- A. Clark 4 4 1 1 0 2 1-4 1-4 1-2 -12 K. Stokes 11 6 3 0 1 1 4-5 3-4 0-0 +1 A. Wilson 21 13 2 0 3 1 8-18 0-0 5-8 -11 K. Plum 27 2 5 1 0 3 9-23 7-14 2-2 -15 J. Young 23 8 8 2 0 0 10-19 0-3 3-3 -10 M. Gustafson 2 4 1 0 0 1 1-4 0-2 0-0 -4 S. Colson 0 0 2 1 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 +9 K. Martin 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 -8 E. Cannon DNP - - - - - - - - - D. Fair DNP - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Game Summary

The Phoenix Mercury had a fast start and raced to a 19-10 lead near the midway point of the first quarter. They kept the Las Vegas Aces behind Jackie Young's floater which made it 22-20. Phoenix eventually hung on for a 25-20 advantage after the first 10 minutes of the game ended.

It was the Aces' turn to have a big start in the second quarter, taking the lead 31-30 behind Kia Stokes' 23-footer. For the rest of the period, it was a nip-and-tuck affair before Las Vegas bagged a 47-46 lead heading into the halftime break.

Kahleah Copper was the story in the first half. After dropping 37 points against the Atlanta Dream three nights ago, she dropped 20 in 13 minutes of action.

Kelsey Plum dropped scattered 12 points in the third quarter, six of which came in the Las Vegas Aces' first two possessions. The Phoenix Mercury responded by hitting two of their own behind Natasha Cloud and Diana Taurasi's trifectas. Natasha Cloud and Sug Sutton had strong finishing kicks to tow Phoenix to 73-68 lead after three quarters.

Plum added eight more points in the final frame to finish with 20 in the second half for the defending champs. But, Kahleah Copper just could not be denied as she erupted for 14 in the said canto. She nearly outscored the entire Aces on her own as the Mercury's surge carried them to a 98-88 victory.

Diana Taurasi, Kahleah Copper, Kelsey Plum and Kiah Stokes 3-pointers tonight

Diana Taurasi ended the game with a 3-for-8 clip from deep while Kahleah Copper finished 5-for-9 from the same range.

Kelsey Plum was the deadliest shooter in the game, making half of her 14 3-point attempts. Kia Stokes missed just once out of four tries from the same distance.

