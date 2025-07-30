"Oh well, he’s wrong …move on": WNBA analyst reacts to Jeff Teague's scathing dig at Caitlin Clark amid Fever superstar's absence

Former NBA champion Jeff Teague took a dig at Caitlin Clark on Monday as she continues to miss games due to a groin injury. However, the guard's comments weren't taken kindly by WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg, who responded to Teague.Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lundberg recalled the former All-Star's comment and claimed that he was &quot;wrong&quot; about Clark.&quot;Jeff Teague literally just said Caitlin Clark isn’t that good on a podcast saying the Fever are better without her. This after he called her a one trick pony. Oh well, he’s wrong. … move on. See,&quot; he wrote.The analyst's tweet came after Teague’s comments on the Club 520 podcast during the Fever’s matchup against the Sky on Sunday. With Kelsey Mitchell putting up 35 points, Teague gave her props and used the moment to suggest that Clark isn’t quite as great as she’s been made out to be.&quot;I've been saying that. I ain't trying to start no riff-raff. But that zero (Mitchell) clean,&quot; Teague said. (1:11:06 onwards) &quot; He be trying to push the CeCe narrative. Oh, she good, but she not that good.&quot;It isn't the first time Teague has stirred the Caitlin Clark pot, as he claimed Clark to be a &quot;one-trick pony&quot; on his podcast in July.&quot;I'm telling y'all, bro. They done figured her out — that one-trick pony. No disrespect, but she can's go left. She only shoots step-backs going left, and she drives going right,&quot; Teague said.Jeff Teague’s comments come as Clark continues to battle through injuries. She’s missed 13 games this season with quad and groin issues and had to sit out of the All-Star game, too.Jeff Teague takes a swipe at former WNBA players while discussing Caitlin Clark's triple-double statCaitlin Clark has gradually become a phenom in the W after her debut last season. Crowned the Rookie of the Year for her accolades, the guard started her sophomore year with a triple-double in the first game of the season.She recorded her third career triple-double, tying Candace Parker for third on the all-time list — a milestone that earned a sly response from Jeff Teague.&quot;She is third all-time already? Is it safe to say like the former hoopers was kind of sad,&quot; Teague remarked.Clark recorded the stat against the Chicago Sky after dropping 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.