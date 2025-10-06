  • home icon
  • "Oldest yet most immature": WNBA fans lose it as DeWanna Bonner angrily shoves Aces' $89,000 instigator 

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 05:00 GMT
2025 WNBA Finals - Game One - Source: Getty
"Oldest yet most immature": WNBA fans lose it as DeWanna Bonner angrily shoves Aces' $89,000 Dana Evans. (Image Source: Getty)

DeWanna Bonner delivered a forgettable performance during the Phoenix Mercury's 91-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 on Sunday. With the defeat, the Mercury fell into a 0-2 hole, and Bonner's chances of winning her third WNBA championship took a massive hit.

During the game, Bonner was visibly frustrated on multiple occasions, primarily because she struggled to make an impact. Things even got a little chippy when Dana Evans, who is on a one-year, $89,000 contract, clapped in Bonner's face, prompting an angry shove from the Mercury's veteran forward.

The video of the physical altercation between Bonner and Evans quickly went viral. WNBA fans flooded social media with reactions, with many noting how rattled Bonner appeared after being provoked by the Aces guard.

"She’s somehow the oldest yet most immature on the court, and that’s saying something," a fan said.
Said another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

A fan commented:

Commented another:

DeWanna Bonner outplayed by Dana Evans

On a night when the Phoenix Mercury needed their veterans to step up and shoulder a heavy load, DeWanna Bonner fell short of expectations. While Bonner struggled to provide the Mercury with any momentum off the bench, Dana Evans once again came up big for the Las Vegas Aces, easing the burden on the starters.

Bonner looked completely out of rhythm on offense and attempted ill-advised long-range shots. Her decision-making was questionable and she failed to assert any dominance on the glass. In the end, she finished with just four points on 1 of 5 shooting and grabbed only one rebound in 23 minutes.

On the other hand, Evans excelled as a scorer and playmaker off the bench. She finished with five points on five shots and contributed five assists in 25:30 minutes. Evans’ stellar contributions across the first two games are a major reason the Aces are just one win away from claiming another title.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

