DeWanna Bonner delivered a forgettable performance during the Phoenix Mercury's 91-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 on Sunday. With the defeat, the Mercury fell into a 0-2 hole, and Bonner's chances of winning her third WNBA championship took a massive hit.During the game, Bonner was visibly frustrated on multiple occasions, primarily because she struggled to make an impact. Things even got a little chippy when Dana Evans, who is on a one-year, $89,000 contract, clapped in Bonner's face, prompting an angry shove from the Mercury's veteran forward.The video of the physical altercation between Bonner and Evans quickly went viral. WNBA fans flooded social media with reactions, with many noting how rattled Bonner appeared after being provoked by the Aces guard.&quot;She's somehow the oldest yet most immature on the court, and that's saying something,&quot; a fan said.Said another:DB look like a little ass kid pouting … couldn't even move Dana 😂A fan wrote:Looks like she took another shot and missed again.Wrote another:Where's that vet maturity that's supposed to help in the finals?A fan commented:Dewanna Bonner has petitioned the league to allow her to switch teams on Wednesday. 😂Commented another:DB is so annoying.DeWanna Bonner outplayed by Dana EvansOn a night when the Phoenix Mercury needed their veterans to step up and shoulder a heavy load, DeWanna Bonner fell short of expectations. While Bonner struggled to provide the Mercury with any momentum off the bench, Dana Evans once again came up big for the Las Vegas Aces, easing the burden on the starters.Bonner looked completely out of rhythm on offense and attempted ill-advised long-range shots. Her decision-making was questionable and she failed to assert any dominance on the glass. In the end, she finished with just four points on 1 of 5 shooting and grabbed only one rebound in 23 minutes.On the other hand, Evans excelled as a scorer and playmaker off the bench. She finished with five points on five shots and contributed five assists in 25:30 minutes. Evans' stellar contributions across the first two games are a major reason the Aces are just one win away from claiming another title.