  • "Been through a lot, especially the cyberbullying": DeWanna Bonner still haunted by Fever fans ahead of potential finals clash 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 29, 2025 14:00 GMT
(Image Source: IMAGN)
DeWanna Bonner isn't over her tenure with the Indiana Fever and the mental hurdles the team's fan base put her through. She demanded a move after nine games following an up-and-down stint that began with her losing her starting spot after a mediocre run. Bonner stopped playing, citing personal reasons, and eventually got her wish to leave the Fever.

She reunited with her fiancé, Alyssa Thomas, who joined the Phoenix Mercury last offseason. Everything fell into place for Bonner, who is now back in the WNBA finals with her former franchise, playing alongside her partner.

However, it's not taken away from her mental struggles from earlier in the year. Here's what Bonner said after the Mercury dumped yet another title favorite in the Minnesota Lynx in Game 4 of the semis on Sunday:

"I don’t know if I’ve overcome it yet. It’s been like a whirlwind, but it’s been tough. I’ve been through a lot, especially the cyberbullying ... but just thankful for my teammates, my family and my kids.
"Yeah, I don't think I'm over it, but I'm just gonna live this moment with them."
DeWanna Bonner signed a $200,000 deal with the Fever and was excited about the prospects. However, she averaged a career-low 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 34.5% in nine games, including three starts. The Fever and Bonner's vision for her role didn't align.

Fans heavily critiqued her lack of impact. Bonner didn't seem to have great chemistry with her teammates. According to Sophie Cunningham, she didn't write a farewell message.

Fever fans call out DeWanna Bonner after latest comments

Indiana Fever fans have no love lost for DeWanna Bonner. They have been calling her out since her departure, labelling her a "quitter." The Fever fans also made their thoughts clear on her tenure after booing her when the Phoenix Mercury came to town. The beef wasn't in the news until Sunday, when Bonner spoke about her rough time again.

After her latest comments, the Fever fans recircled on the back-and-forth, calling out the veteran forward with the following reactions:

The 2025 WNBA season could be headed for a box office ending with a finals matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever on the cards, marking a spicy contest between DeWanna Bonner and her former team.

The Fever lived to fight another day after beating the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of their semis series to give themselves another chance at a finals appearance.

