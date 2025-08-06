"Send a text to your teammates": Sophie Cunningham reveals shocking inside details behind DeWanna Bonner's Indiana Fever exit

Sophie Cunningham broke her silence on Tuesday regarding DeWanna Bonner’s decision to part ways with the Indiana Fever. Both Cunningham and Bonner joined Indiana in the offseason, but while the young guard found her footing with the team, the veteran forward was unhappy playing for the Fever.Cunningham addressed Bonner’s exit from the Fever on her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast. In a surprising revelation, the former Phoenix Mercury guard shared that Bonner ghosted her teammates and did not inform them about her decision to leave the franchise.&quot;I’m still rooting for her, I want her to be happy... but I also think it’s okay to be professional about it, send a text to your teammates,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;'Hey guys, sorry this didn’t work out, good luck, etc.' there’s a way to handle that, I think.&quot;Sophie Cunningham has known DeWanna Bonner longer than most of her Indiana Fever teammates. The sharpshooting guard shared a locker room with the veteran forward during her rookie WNBA season with the Phoenix Mercury in 2019.Bonner, a two-time WNBA champion, took just nine games to conclude that the Fever were not the franchise she wanted to play for. She requested a trade, but the front office couldn’t secure a solid deal. As a result, Bonner was waived before signing with the Mercury.Fever fans react to Sophie Cunningham's remark on DeWanna BonnerSocial media went into a frenzy soon after Sophie Cunningham spilled the beans on DeWanna Bonner’s exit from the Indiana Fever. Fans shared candid reactions, particularly Fever supporters, who slammed the veteran forward for ghosting her former teammates.A fan said:cc akgae @clrksznLINKtears deebee just left without an explanation 😭😭😭 team got ghostedSaid another:rainha z✨ @RainhaZ0LINKLiterally. It’s worse than I even thought and I already thought it was diabolical 💀A fan wrote:Mixmaster Luther @ElmaestrohombeLINKShe took her max contract money and bounced. Basically robbing them blind and these weirdo players have an issue with boos. Sophie is 100%Commented another:WNBA Louvre @WNBAlouvreLINKDid she ghost them on the way out 🤣 damn bro, at least say goodbyeMeanwhile, Bonner recently returned to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana for the Phoenix Mercury’s road game against the Fever. She was met with a hostile crowd inside the arena, who booed and jeered her for most of the game.