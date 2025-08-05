  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 05, 2025 11:56 GMT
WNBA: JUN 27 Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
"Bet Sophie Cunningham is behind the camera": Fever fans react as Indiana celebrates 5-game win streak with wholesome bonding activity. (Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever players, including Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, took part in a team outing on Monday. The team arrived to Los Angeles ahead of their crucial game against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. The players made the most of their evening in "Tinseltown," taking time off from basketball to enjoy a fun-filled dinner together in a restaurant.

The outing came at a time when the Fever are firing on all cylinders. The Indiana-based franchise is riding a five-game winning streak and rapidly climbing the standings. Veteran guard Sydney Colson shared a video on her TikTok from the outing, showing the players in high spirits amid their on-court success.

Social media buzzed as soon as the video of the Fever’s team dinner in Los Angeles surfaced. Fever fans, in particular, were thrilled to see their favorite stars enjoying some wholesome time together off the court.

"This Fever dinner looks nice. I bet Sophie Cunningham is behind the camera because who else?" a fan said.
"@SydJColson y'all got the baby out there drinking? I hope that's a virgin drink. I'm calling the law," said another.
Natasha Howard hails Sophie Cunningham and unity in locker room

Natasha Howard described the unity in the Indiana Fever locker room in the best possible way after the team’s fifth consecutive win on Sunday. The three-time WNBA champion called Sophie Cunningham the team’s “firecracker” and emphasized how every Fever player is dedicated to rallying behind one another.

"we step up for each other. We don’t stress over who night it is we are all there to win, that’s how we repay each other," Howard tweeted.
"That’s why I love for the world to see everyone on our bench is good. We enjoy fighting & have each others back. Sophie (our firecracker) I’m proud of you."

Meanwhile, the Fever’s five-game win streak will be put to the test against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. The Sparks have been the second-best team in the league as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games. The Fever have won eight of their last 10 and are the best team in that span.

