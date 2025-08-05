"Bet Sophie Cunningham is behind the camera": Fever fans react as Indiana celebrates 5-game win streak with wholesome bonding activity

Indiana Fever players, including Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, took part in a team outing on Monday. The team arrived to Los Angeles ahead of their crucial game against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. The players made the most of their evening in &quot;Tinseltown,&quot; taking time off from basketball to enjoy a fun-filled dinner together in a restaurant.The outing came at a time when the Fever are firing on all cylinders. The Indiana-based franchise is riding a five-game winning streak and rapidly climbing the standings. Veteran guard Sydney Colson shared a video on her TikTok from the outing, showing the players in high spirits amid their on-court success.Social media buzzed as soon as the video of the Fever’s team dinner in Los Angeles surfaced. Fever fans, in particular, were thrilled to see their favorite stars enjoying some wholesome time together off the court.&quot;This Fever dinner looks nice. I bet Sophie Cunningham is behind the camera because who else?&quot; a fan said.CCFC- @sohali2012LINKThis Fever dinner looks nice. I bet Sophie Cunningham is behind the camera because who else?&quot;@SydJColson y'all got the baby out there drinking? I hope that's a virgin drink. I'm calling the law,&quot; said another.A fan commented:Logo Three Queen 👑 @LogoThreeQueenLINKThey have a game tomorrow lol 😂 but enjoy your time. Team bonding is more importantCommented another:C Smith @txscout844LINKHey, they played really good after they partied for the commissioners cup win. 😉A fan wrote:Kate🇵🇭🩷HanginOnB&amp;G💐 @forgwenandblakeLINKLove them so much 🥹Wrote another:FromTheLogoClark @SarahClark64154LINKI love this team!! ☺️Natasha Howard hails Sophie Cunningham and unity in locker roomNatasha Howard described the unity in the Indiana Fever locker room in the best possible way after the team’s fifth consecutive win on Sunday. The three-time WNBA champion called Sophie Cunningham the team’s “firecracker” and emphasized how every Fever player is dedicated to rallying behind one another.&quot;we step up for each other. We don’t stress over who night it is we are all there to win, that’s how we repay each other,&quot; Howard tweeted.&quot;That’s why I love for the world to see everyone on our bench is good. We enjoy fighting &amp; have each others back. Sophie (our firecracker) I’m proud of you.&quot;Meanwhile, the Fever’s five-game win streak will be put to the test against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. The Sparks have been the second-best team in the league as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games. The Fever have won eight of their last 10 and are the best team in that span.