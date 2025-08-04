Sophie Cunningham received a heartfelt shoutout from her Indiana Fever teammate Natasha Howard on Sunday. Howard, who won the Commissioner’s Cup Finals MVP and is playing on a $214,466 contract, penned a wholesome message on social media after Indiana’s 78-74 win against the Seattle Storm.In her tweet, Howard praised the unity within the Fever camp and how every player stands up for one another. The veteran forward also name-dropped Cunningham, who delivered a spectacular performance against the Storm.&quot;We step up for each other,&quot; Howard wrote. &quot;We don’t stress over who night it is we are all there to win, that’s how we repay each other. That’s why I love for the world to see everyone on our bench is good. We enjoy fighting &amp; have each others back. Sophie (our firecracker) I’m proud of you.&quot;Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham were scorching hot from the field on Sunday. The duo combined for 38 points on 15 of 18 shooting from the floor. While Howard shot 10 of 11 from inside the arc, Cunningham was lights out from 3-point range, making four of her five attempts from deep.Howard finished with a game-high 21 points while she also registered five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Cunningham finished with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham part of Indiana Fever's depthThere is a stark difference between the Indiana Fever’s depth this season compared to their roster last year. The offseason additions of Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham have played a colossal role in the significant roster upgrade.The Fever have won five straight games and their last two victories have come not only without Caitlin Clark but also with their second-best player, Kelsey Mitchell, scoring in single digits.The Indiana-based franchise has climbed to fifth place in the league standings. The team will look to capitalize on its momentum and make it six victories in a row when they face the LA Sparks on Tuesday.