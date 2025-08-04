Aari McDonald, who has replaced the injured Caitlin Clark in the Indiana Fever’s starting lineup, called out controversial analyst Jason Whitlock on Sunday. Currently playing on a $72,414 contract, McDonald was compelled to speak out after Whitlock posted a bizarre tweet on X (formerly Twitter).Whitlock has a history of igniting debates and discourse with his controversial tweets about women’s basketball. On Sunday, the veteran analyst asked WNBA fans for their opinion on McDonald’s wig, a comment the Fever guard took issue with.&quot;Any female WNBA fans give me an opinion on Aari McDonalds wig?&quot; Whitlock tweeted. &quot;Looks crazy to me. But I’m no expert.&quot;Aari McDonald wasted no time in correcting Jason Whitlock. While making it clear that she doesn’t wear a wig, the Fever guard also hilariously threatened the veteran analyst by name-dropping Stephen A. Smith.&quot;LOL I usually don't respond to foolishness like this, but I couldn't help myself this time,&quot; McDonald responded. &quot;You’re very lame for commenting on a woman’s appearance and for your information it’s not a wig. Don’t make me get @stephenasmith Stay blessed.&quot;McDonald’s reply had its intended effect as Whitlock issued an apology after being called out by the Indiana Fever guard. Responding to her tweet, the controversial analyst offered a sincere apology.Meanwhile, McDonald was in action on Sunday as the Fever registered a 78-74 road win over the Seattle Storm. The former LA Sparks guard narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine assists in 33 minutes.Aari McDonald has made a huge difference for Indiana FeverKelsey Mitchell recently called Aari McDonald a &quot;blessing in disguise&quot; for the Indiana Fever and she was justified in her assessment. McDonald has made a tremendous impact for the team this season. The Fever boast a 17-12 record and are on a five-game winning streak, which wouldn’t be possible without the talented guard’s contributions.McDonald is averaging 9.8 points on 42.6% shooting, including 30.8% from 3-point range. She is also averaging 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Her consistent production has made life without Caitlin Clark much easier for the Fever.