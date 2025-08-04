  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Don't make me get Stephen A. Smith": Fever's $72,414 guard playfully threatens controversial analyst Jason Whitlock over bizarre post

"Don't make me get Stephen A. Smith": Fever's $72,414 guard playfully threatens controversial analyst Jason Whitlock over bizarre post

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 04, 2025 01:59 GMT
&quot;Don
"Don't make me get Stephen A. Smith": Fever's $72,414 Aari McDonald playfully threatens controversial analyst Jason Whitlock over bizarre post. (Image Credit: Getty and Jason Whitlock/X)

Aari McDonald, who has replaced the injured Caitlin Clark in the Indiana Fever’s starting lineup, called out controversial analyst Jason Whitlock on Sunday. Currently playing on a $72,414 contract, McDonald was compelled to speak out after Whitlock posted a bizarre tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Whitlock has a history of igniting debates and discourse with his controversial tweets about women’s basketball. On Sunday, the veteran analyst asked WNBA fans for their opinion on McDonald’s wig, a comment the Fever guard took issue with.

"Any female WNBA fans give me an opinion on Aari McDonalds wig?" Whitlock tweeted. "Looks crazy to me. But I’m no expert."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aari McDonald wasted no time in correcting Jason Whitlock. While making it clear that she doesn’t wear a wig, the Fever guard also hilariously threatened the veteran analyst by name-dropping Stephen A. Smith.

"LOL I usually don't respond to foolishness like this, but I couldn't help myself this time," McDonald responded. "You’re very lame for commenting on a woman’s appearance and for your information it’s not a wig. Don’t make me get @stephenasmith Stay blessed."
Ad
Ad

McDonald’s reply had its intended effect as Whitlock issued an apology after being called out by the Indiana Fever guard. Responding to her tweet, the controversial analyst offered a sincere apology.

Ad

Meanwhile, McDonald was in action on Sunday as the Fever registered a 78-74 road win over the Seattle Storm. The former LA Sparks guard narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine assists in 33 minutes.

Aari McDonald has made a huge difference for Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell recently called Aari McDonald a "blessing in disguise" for the Indiana Fever and she was justified in her assessment. McDonald has made a tremendous impact for the team this season. The Fever boast a 17-12 record and are on a five-game winning streak, which wouldn’t be possible without the talented guard’s contributions.

McDonald is averaging 9.8 points on 42.6% shooting, including 30.8% from 3-point range. She is also averaging 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Her consistent production has made life without Caitlin Clark much easier for the Fever.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications