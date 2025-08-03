  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark's $72,414 replacement makes massive personal announcement amid red-hot streak: "I’m in grad school for ABA"

Caitlin Clark's $72,414 replacement makes massive personal announcement amid red-hot streak: "I’m in grad school for ABA"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 03, 2025 03:32 GMT
WNBA: JUL 16 Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark's $72,414 replacement Aari McDonald makes massive personal announcement amid red-hot streak: "I’m in grad school for ABA" (Image Source: Getty)

Aari McDonald has seamlessly replaced injured Caitlin Clark in the Indiana Fever’s starting lineup. McDonald signed a one-year, $72,414 contract with the franchise after DeWanna Bonner was waived. Her inclusion has made a colossal difference and she continues to deliver dazzling performances on the court.

Ad

Amid her red-hot streak on the basketball court, McDonald made a massive personal announcement on Saturday. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), the talented guard revealed that, along with pursuing her career in professional basketball, she is also studying in grad school.

"Having a 12 page paper due during a 4 game road trip is wild," McDonald tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following McDonald’s tweet, an X user asked the Fever guard a few questions about her grad school journey. McDonald graciously responded, sharing more details about her ongoing pursuit of higher education.

"I’m in grad school for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). I work on assignments on the plane, bus, before and after games/practices," she replied.
Ad

Aari McDonald made the announcement amid her scorching streak in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever are currently on a four-game winning streak and Caitlin Clark’s replacement has played a huge role in it. Over the last three games, the former LA Sparks guard is averaging an impressive 17.3 points and 4.7 assists per game on 52/64/94 shooting splits.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark's teammate Aari McDonald's announcement

Social media was buzzing after Caitlin Clark’s teammate Aari McDonald revealed she is pursuing higher education. Indiana Fever fans shared candid reactions, praising the talented guard’s commitment to maintaining a strong work-life balance.

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A user wrote:

Ad

Another wrote:

Meanwhile, McDonald will be in action on Sunday when the Fever square off against the Seattle Storm. Another solid outing can be expected from the guard, who has been the team’s “blessing in disguise” this season.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications