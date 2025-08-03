Aari McDonald has seamlessly replaced injured Caitlin Clark in the Indiana Fever’s starting lineup. McDonald signed a one-year, $72,414 contract with the franchise after DeWanna Bonner was waived. Her inclusion has made a colossal difference and she continues to deliver dazzling performances on the court.Amid her red-hot streak on the basketball court, McDonald made a massive personal announcement on Saturday. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), the talented guard revealed that, along with pursuing her career in professional basketball, she is also studying in grad school.&quot;Having a 12 page paper due during a 4 game road trip is wild,&quot; McDonald tweeted.Following McDonald’s tweet, an X user asked the Fever guard a few questions about her grad school journey. McDonald graciously responded, sharing more details about her ongoing pursuit of higher education.&quot;I’m in grad school for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). I work on assignments on the plane, bus, before and after games/practices,&quot; she replied.Aari McDonald made the announcement amid her scorching streak in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever are currently on a four-game winning streak and Caitlin Clark’s replacement has played a huge role in it. Over the last three games, the former LA Sparks guard is averaging an impressive 17.3 points and 4.7 assists per game on 52/64/94 shooting splits.Fans react to Caitlin Clark's teammate Aari McDonald's announcementSocial media was buzzing after Caitlin Clark’s teammate Aari McDonald revealed she is pursuing higher education. Indiana Fever fans shared candid reactions, praising the talented guard’s commitment to maintaining a strong work-life balance.A fan said:Bri Lewerke @brilewerkeLINKThe way my jaw dropped when I found out Aari is in school for her masters right now while also balling out in the WNBA 🤯Another fan said:Terril @Mama_T_LynnLINKShe is the role model we want our kids to have ❤️A user wrote:Lee 👑 @vibelockLINKshe really going for all masters 😭 she said wnba ain’t safe from her eitherAnother wrote:Martha @Faith4Love4HopeLINKGirl, you are super woman, and THAT is insane! 🤪Meanwhile, McDonald will be in action on Sunday when the Fever square off against the Seattle Storm. Another solid outing can be expected from the guard, who has been the team’s “blessing in disguise” this season.