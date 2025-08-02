  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Our blessing in disguise": Kelsey Mitchell shares true feelings on $72,414 guard seamlessly filling Caitlin Clark's shoes 

"Our blessing in disguise": Kelsey Mitchell shares true feelings on $72,414 guard seamlessly filling Caitlin Clark's shoes 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 02, 2025 11:00 GMT
&quot;Our blessing in disguise&quot;: Kelsey Mitchell shares true feelings on $72,414 guard seamlessly filling Caitlin Clark
"Our blessing in disguise": Kelsey Mitchell shares true feelings on $72,414 guard seamlessly filling Caitlin Clark's shoes (Image Source: IMAGN, GETTY)

Kelsey Mitchell delivered a passionate response on Aari McDonald's impact for the Indiana Fever in Caitlin Clark's absence. McDonald wasn't in the team's offseason plans. She remained a free agent until Indiana was scrambling for depth at point guard during Clark's quad injury late in May, forcing her to miss five games. Sophie Cunningham's ankle injury made things worse for the Fever's guard depth.

Ad

Indiana signed McDonald to a hardship contract. After she impressed everyone, it seemed like it would only be a matter of time until another team picks her up once the Fever are whole. Nevertheless, the Fever got another opportunity with another unfortunate Clark injury.

It was followed by DeWanna Bonner demanding to leave the team, opening the pathway for the Fever to sign Aari McDonald to a permanent deal. After the former Sparks guard's third consecutive double-digit scoring game on Friday against the Wings, Mitchell described McDonald's emergence for the Fever as a "blessing in disguise" amid Caitlin Clark's repeated injury woes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This is our blessing in disguise," Mitchell said (via Scott Agness).

She continued:

"Our season was all over the place, obviously, with you know, the people that's on the team, the people that wasn't on the team. Injury, you know, 22 (Caitlin Clark) not being around as much with her injuries and just, you know, it takes a lot for a pro to step up be where her feet is and step in, fill in shoes that not a lot of people expect."
Ad

Mitchell lauded McDonald's ability to mesh well with everyone else as the point guard, considering it's a massive position to fill.

Ad

Fever coming into their own without Caitlin Clark as Kelsey Mitchell and others find their feet

The Indiana Fever's season has not gone as expected. Coming into Caitlin Clark's second season, they were expected to take the 2025 WNBA season by storm. However, there have been questions about their credibility as contenders. Clark's injuries and the lack of execution in the first half of the season had the Fever scrambling.

Ad

One of their marquee free agent signings, DeWanna Bonner, leaving the team didn't aid things either. Nevertheless, the Fever have come into their own amid the adversity. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Aari McDonald have been exceptional in this stretch. Since the All-Star break, Indiana is 4-1, improving to 16-12 on the season.

They are four games above the .500 mark for the first time in a decade. Not many would have seen this coming with how their season started. This run has also allowed the Fever to provide Caitlin Clark time to recover from a right groin injury, her third ailment this season after a left groin and quad issue.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications