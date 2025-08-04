Caitlin Clark injury update: Coach Stephanie White provides disappointing update on Indiana Fever superstar

Caitlin Clark once again watched from the sidelines as the Indiana Fever recorded a hard-fought 78-74 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday. The road victory was powered by another strong collective effort from the Fever, who will be without their superstar point guard for the foreseeable future owing to a right groin injury.Ahead of tip-off, coach Stephanie White spoke to the media and provided the latest update on the two-time All-Star. In what was a disappointing update, White confirmed that there is no timeline yet for Clark’s highly anticipated return.&quot;I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time,&quot; White said.Caitlin Clark has missed more games than she has played this season, making it arguably the most challenging campaign of her career. The former Iowa standout has missed 16 games and suited up in just 13 contests for the Indiana Fever. Despite the point guard’s lengthy absence, Indiana has performed remarkably well this season.Stephanie White’s team is currently the hottest franchise in the league. After Sunday’s win over the Storm, the Fever extended their win streak to five games, which is the longest among all teams. Indiana currently sits in fifth place in the league standings with a 17-12 record, just one game behind the third spot.Caitlin Clark has suffered three separate injuries this seasonCaitlin Clark was last in action in the Indiana Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun before the All-Star break. In the first half of the season, the Fever guard suffered three brutal injuries. She made her comeback after recovering from the first two setbacks, while her latest injury continues to keep her sidelined.Clark first suffered a quad strain, which forced her to miss five consecutive games. She then missed five more games due to a left groin strain. Most recently, a right groin injury has already sidelined her for seven straight games.