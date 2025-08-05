Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and other Indiana Fever players hyped up their teammate Aliyah Boston on Monday. Boston, who is on a three-year, $233,468 contract, is enjoying the best season of her WNBA career. The Fever center continues to rewrite the history books with spectacular performances game after game.Boston recorded her sixth consecutive double-double on Sunday during the Fever’s 78-74 win over the Seattle Storm. The former South Carolina standout made franchise history as she now holds the longest double-double streak for Indiana. The three-time All-Star celebrated her latest milestone with a candid Instagram post.&quot;the Fev show&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&quot; Boston wrote in caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAliyah Boston, who was called the Indiana Fever’s “rock” by coach Stephanie White after Sunday’s performance, received love from her teammates soon after she shared the post. Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull were quick to make their feelings known, while rookie Makayla Timpson also joined in.&quot;mami,&quot; Cunningham commented.&quot;doing all the hard things!!!&quot; Hull wrote.&quot;yes babes,&quot; Timpson commented.(Image Credit: Aliyah Boston/Instagram)Boston has been instrumental during the Fever’s ongoing five-game winning streak. In the team’s latest win against the Seattle Storm, the star center posted a stat line of 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting an uber-efficient 7 of 11 from the floor.Stephanie White salutes Aliyah BostonStephanie White paid a heartfelt tribute to Aliyah Boston on Sunday. The Indiana Fever coach used adjectives like “key,” “huge” and “rock,” among others, to describe what Boston has meant to the team this season, especially with Caitlin Clark having missed 16 games.&quot;Yeah, I mean AB's been huge for us. She has really been the key,&quot; White told reporters. &quot;She's just continued to step up to the challenge and grow, and be better. You know, she is really the rock of our team.&quot;For the season, Boston is averaging a career-high 15.5 points on 54.7% shooting from the field. She is also averaging a career-high in assists (3.8) while the star center continues to pull down rebounds at a high rate, averaging 8.3 boards per game. Boston will be in action when the Fever cross swords against the LA Sparks on Tuesday.