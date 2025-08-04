"She's really the rock of our team": Stephanie White singles out $233,468 history-maker as Indiana Fever's "key" to success

Fever coach Stephanie White praised Aliyah Boston following Indiana’s 78-74 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday. White singled out the $233,468 star for her standout performance after she made history in the team’s latest victory.The former Coach of the Year shared her thoughts on Boston during a post-game interview, highlighting how she has been “huge” for the Fever this season.&quot;Yeah, I mean AB's been huge for us. She has really been the key,&quot; White said. &quot;She's just continued to step up to the challenge and grow, and be better. You know, she is really the rock of our team. She is even-keeled. She is high IQ. Everybody trusts her on both ends of the floor. And she is our backbone, and she has been tremendous for us all year long.&quot;White’s praise came in response to Boston’s standout performance against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. The forward notched up a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, shooting an efficient 63.6%, creating history by becoming the first Indiana player to record six consecutive double-doubles.Her performance also helped Indiana to its fifth straight win, boosting the team’s rise up the standings. The Fever jumped ahead of the Storm to fifth place and just one game behind the Atlanta Dream in third. Boston, in the final year of her three-year, $233,468 contract, has a club option for a fourth year, a move the Fever are widely expected to exercise given her consistent impact. With Caitlin Clark's continued absence, Boston and Kelsey Mitchell continue to lead the Fever.Aliyah Boston on standout team performance vs. Storm as Stephanie White and Fever extend winning streakThe Indiana Fever extended their winning streak to five games with a win at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. Arguably the hottest team in the league right now, the Fever were fueled by Aliyah Boston in the fourth quarter. The forward reflected on her team's performance after the game.&quot;I think for us, once again, it's about being consistent on that first half,&quot; Boston said. &quot;I think everyone just stepped in when their name was called. And I feel like that is the biggest thing for us, is making sure that when your number is called, you're ready.&quot;This is the Fever's best run under Stephanie White as they continue to improve.