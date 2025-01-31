“Omg $1,066? She really is the needle mover": Fans react as Caitlin Clark’s Iowa return exhibition game tickets allegedly go on sale

Caitlin Clark will be returning to Iowa Carver-Hawkeye Arena in May as the Indiana Fever will face the Brazilian national team in a preseason game. The matchup comes a year after Clark ended her college career in the same building with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

As expected, Clark’s return to the Hawkeyes’ home floor will be in high demand as fans try to snag tickets and get a glimpse of the college basketball legend again at her former stomping grounds. In a leaked price chart posted on X on Thursday, tickets for the game start at $667 and as high as $1,666.

The prices caught the attention of fans trying to book their tickets for the game. They were stunned, pointing to Clark’s superstardom as the main reason for it.

“Omg $1,066??? She really is the needle mover,” one fan said.

“No f**kin way,” another fan said.

“The effect,” one fan wrote.

Others felt that the leaked ticket prices were justified since it would be a rare chance to see Clark back after she finished her collegiate career.

“Our 22 is a super girl. Not surprised,” one fan commented.

“Get em cheap….it’ll easily be double this,” another fan said.

“I don't think they're on sale yet but I wouldn't doubt $600 for nosebleeds. Sounds about right,” a fan wrote.

Despite the steep prices, the game is expected to draw a full crowd as Clark has become a staple of women’s basketball culture in Iowa, where she rose into superstardom by becoming the all-time leader in points scored in the NCAA across the men’s and women’s divisions.

Clark played four years in Iowa where she captivated fans with her 3-point baskets and steady play. However, she did not finish her collegiate career with a national championship for the Hawkeyes.

The exhibition game will be one of the Fever’s preseason tuneups before the WNBA season. In the season’s opening game, Clark and the Fever will face her rival, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark’s jersey will be retired in Iowa in February

Before the exhibition game, Caitlin Clark will be on Iowa’s sidelines as her jersey will be officially retired. The retirement ceremony will be on Feb. 2 before the matchup between the Hawkeyes and the No. 4-ranked USC Trojans.

While there has been no official jersey retirement ceremony, Iowa has already put Clark’s No. 22 jersey up in the rafters to start the season.

Clark wore No. 22 throughout her Iowa career from 2020 to 2024. She did not change her number when she got drafted by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft.

