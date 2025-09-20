"Once I see your eyes, I'm there": Aliyah Boston sums up impeccable chemistry with Caitlin Clark in unstoppable pick-and-rolls

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston helped end the Indiana Fever’s string of seven straight seasons without a playoff appearance in 2024. Clark, the No. 1 pick of that year’s draft, quickly developed chemistry with Boston, Indiana’s All-Star center. The Fever struggled to open the season but surged to the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.On Friday, the legendary Sue Bird, via her “Bird’s Eye View” podcast, wanted to know more about that vaunted Clark-Boston chemistry. When asked by the WNBA icon about what makes them work so well together, the 6-foot-4 center responded:“I know that she’s looking to pass that ball, and she wants to get us in the best position. For me, it’s like, ‘Once I see your eyes, I’m there. You don’t have to say anything. I’m going.’”The game against the Dallas Wings on July 17 serves as the best example of the impeccable chemistry between Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. Clark ended with a WNBA single-game record of 19 assists, nine of which went to Boston, according to an ESPN report.Boston said that her pick-and-roll with the Fever point guard forces opponents into difficult situations. She said that Clark would not hesitate to launch from deep if opposing players go under screens. Boston added that if she pops out, instead of rolling in, Clark’s vision and anticipation often make defenses pay.Clark played just 13 games this season due to various muscle injuries, a reason fans, including Sue Bird, infrequently saw Indiana’s bread-and-butter pick-and-roll plays.Without Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell are carrying Fever in playoffsWithout Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and other key contributors, WNBA analysts gave the Indiana Fever almost no chance against the Atlanta Dream in the playoffs. ESPN’s panel of experts predicted a near-unanimous sweep for the Dream.Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell refused to make those predictions come true. In the series against Atlanta, Boston averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Mitchell put up 23.3 ppg, 3.0 apg, and 1.0 rpg.The Boston-Mitchell combination was particularly lethal in the deciding Game 3 on Thursday. Mitchell tallied 24 points, two rebounds and one assist. Boston contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and one block. The All-Star center came through when her team desperately needed her.With Indiana trailing 73-69 entering the fourth quarter, Aliyah Boston delivered six points, five rebounds and two assists. Caitlin Clark’s partner stepped up to drag the Fever to the semis for the first time since 2015.