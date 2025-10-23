"Once in a lifetime experience": Stephanie White offers deeper look at 'pretty remarkable' feats achieved by Fever

Stephanie White's Indiana Fever defied all expectations last season. They made a trip to the WNBA playoff semifinals with their superstar, Caitlin Clark, and almost all of their primary guards sidelined with season-ending injuries.

The odds were stacked heavily against the Fever in every playoff matchup. However, they overcame every adversity before losing to the eventual 2025 WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana's run last season was a pure underdog story, and at one point, it looked like they had it to win it all. On Wednesday, coach Stephanie White made a guest appearance on IndyStar's "Fever Insider LIVE".

During her appearance, White was asked to describe her team's run last season, and she labeled it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It really was a special year," White said. (Timestamp: 2:49)I"It's pretty remarkable when you have the chance to step back and look at it from a different perspective, what we were able to accomplish with all the adversity that we faced ."

"It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience that I had this year. It was the hardest job that I think I've ever had and yet the most rewarding season for sure."

Stephanie White has delivered spectacular results in just her first season. The Fever ended the regular season with a 24-20 record. They held the sixth spot in the standings and clinched a playoff spot.

"It really is incredible": Stephanie White praises Indiana Fever's resilience

Later in the interview, Fever Insider Chloe Peterson summarised Indiana's journey this season in front of Stephanie White and asked her for her thoughts on the team's resilience.

"It really is incredible," White said. (Timestamp: 4:35) "We have a young core and great vets. I thought Natasha Howard's leadership through all of it was really good. Just staying engaged, keeping everybody up, and keeping everybody engaged in what we were trying to do."

Later, she praised Kelsey Mitchell for stepping up her game for the rest of the season, when the team needed her the most.

"Obviously, Kelsey's game stepped up tremendously, her efficiency, her production, and her leadership, I thought, got so much better throughout the course of the season as well."

"It was a really special group that continued to fight for one another. A high character group because often times if you have a team that goes through things like this, adversity like this, it is really easy to start pointing fingers and to fracture and fall apart... and they didn't. They kept getting better."

Lastly, she praised the other core members of Indiana's squad. She called Aliyah Boston the lineup's rock while praising Lexie Hull's ability to play multiple positions on the court.

