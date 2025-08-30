“Once a sister always a sister”: Lexie Hull’s mom “misses” Cameron Brink as former Stanford teammates share heartfelt moment 

During Friday's Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks game, former Stanford teammates Lexie Hull and Cameron Brink had a heartwarming moment. As Hull walked around with her hand up, high-fiving her Fever teammates, Brink instinctively turned and raised her own hand, nearly giving her former teammate and now rival a high-five.The hilarious moment subsequently went viral, catching the attention of Hull's mom, Jaime, who replied via X, formerly known as Twitter, writing:&quot;OMG!! I sure miss @cameronbrink22!!! Once a sister always a sister! @StanfordWBB.&quot;The two WNBA standouts played college basketball together at Stanford for two seasons. During Brink's freshman year and Hull's junior year, the two won the 2021 NCAA title.Brink averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game that season, while Hull averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.Lexie Hull dishes on black eyes seen during Fever-Sparks gameDuring Friday's game, Lexie Hull's two black eyes, sustained in Tuesday's Seattle Storm game, were on full display. Before the game, Hull was asked about her two black eyes by Fever reporter Chloe Peterson following her game-day shootaround.As she explained, despite the two black eyes, she was cleared to play and is rolling with it. She said:“Originally, I was like, I just need to get the swelling to go down in my forehead. So I put on a patch, slept with it. The next day, I woke up and I was like, ‘The bump is almost gone, but now I have two black eyes.’ So that was tragic, but at this point, unfortunately, I won’t be able to hide it. People know. So I’m just rolling with it.&quot;I’m grateful for the people online wanting to check on me that I’m make sure I’m OK. But I am OK. I’ve been fully checked out.”Lexie Hull finished Friday's game with five points, four assists and five boards over 27 minutes, while Aliyah Boston led the way with 22 points and 11 assists.The Fever will next collide with the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday as they look to defend their sixth-place standing.